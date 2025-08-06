Northfield Academy pupil’s medicine degree hopes after exam results success

A Northfield Academy pupil celebrating her exam success says she hopes her great results will help her achieve her dream of studying medicine at university.

Josie Winton, 16, was among the pupils in Aberdeen who received their exam results.

In Aberdeen the National 5 A-C pass rate was 75.3%. Notably. S4 pupils had a 78.39% A-C pass rate. Nationally the National 5 A-C pass rate was 78.4%.

For Highers the A-C pass rate was 72.9%, with S5 pupils achieving 75.34%. Nationally this figure was 75.9%. Meanwhile, the Advanced Higher A-C pass rate was 74.1%. Nationally it was 76.7%.

Along with dozens of other young learners and school leavers Josie and other Northfield pupils were at the city’s Marischal College marking the release of the results this week.

University plans for Josie

Josie was thrilled with her four As, two Bs and a C. Among the subjects she had been studying were maths, English, biology and chemistry.

She said: “I was going to be getting my results in the post but I ended up going to my school to get them from my head teacher.”

Now heading into S5 she will be studying Highers in history, English, maths, biology and chemistry.

Josie added: “I want to go to university and study medicine. So I’m staying on for sixth year to do Advanced Highers.”

An emotional day of happy tears for Eilidh and her family

Fellow Northfield pupil Eilidh Bain, 16, has just gone into S5.

She was delighted with her results having gained four As, two Bs and a C in her National 5’s.

Among the subjects she studied were graphic communication, art, English and biology.

Eilidh said: “I just didn’t expect to do that well, I was so shocked! We were all crying – I was crying and my mum was crying!”

Another pupil from Northfield who received his results was David Finnegan who achieved two As, a B and a few Cs.

The 16-year-old is in S5 and is going to be studying for Highers in modern studies, physics, art and English.

Also joining the group was Emily Mackland, 17, who had received her Higher results gaining an A, B, two Cs and a D having studied drama, English, biology, chemistry, biology.

She will be returning to school for sixth year and will be taking some more Highers and an Advanced Higher in biology.

Results come after inspection report on Northfield Academy

The results come months after an inspection report which highlighted the generally positive changes which have recently been made at Northfield Academy, after a previous report two years ago where it was given the lowest possible grade in all four areas of assessment.

In the most recent report, inspectors praised the work of headteacher Craig McDermott, though it also stated that work was needed to boost attainment from S1 to S6.