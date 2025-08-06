Northfield Academy pupil’s medicine degree hopes after exam results success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Education

Northfield Academy pupil’s medicine degree hopes after exam results success

Northfield Academy pupils were among those finding out how they fared in their exams, we caught up with some of them to see how they did

By Karen Roberts
Josie Winton from Northfield Academy was among those celebrating her exam results. mage: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Josie Winton from Northfield Academy was among those celebrating her exam results. mage: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A Northfield Academy pupil celebrating her exam success says she hopes her great results will help her achieve her dream of studying medicine at university.

Josie Winton, 16, was among the pupils in Aberdeen who received their exam results.

In Aberdeen the National 5 A-C pass rate was 75.3%. Notably.  S4 pupils had a 78.39% A-C pass rate.  Nationally the National 5 A-C pass rate was 78.4%.

For Highers the  A-C pass rate was 72.9%, with S5 pupils achieving 75.34%. Nationally this figure was 75.9%.  Meanwhile, the Advanced Higher A-C pass rate was  74.1%. Nationally it was  76.7%.

Along with dozens of other young learners and school leavers Josie and other Northfield pupils were at the city’s Marischal College marking the release of the results this week.

Pupils from Northfield Academy, Josie Winton, David Finnegan, Emily Mackland and Eilidh Bain.
Pupils from Northfield Academy, Josie Winton, David Finnegan, Emily Mackland and Eilidh Bain. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

University plans for Josie

Josie was thrilled with her four As, two Bs and a C. Among the subjects she had been studying were maths, English, biology and chemistry.

She said: “I was going to be getting my results in the post but I ended up going to my school to get them from my head teacher.”

Now heading into S5 she will be studying Highers in history, English, maths, biology and chemistry.

Josie added: “I want to go to university and study medicine. So I’m staying on for sixth year to do Advanced Highers.”

An emotional day of happy tears for Eilidh and her family

Fellow Northfield pupil Eilidh Bain, 16, has just gone into S5.

She was delighted with her results having gained four As, two Bs and a C in her National 5’s.

Among the subjects she studied were graphic communication, art, English and biology.

Eilidh said: “I just didn’t expect to do that well, I was so shocked! We were all crying – I was crying and my mum was crying!”

Another pupil from Northfield who received his results was David Finnegan who achieved two As, a B and a few Cs.

The 16-year-old is in S5 and is going to be studying for Highers in modern studies, physics, art and English.

Also joining the group was Emily Mackland, 17, who had received her Higher results gaining an A, B, two Cs and a D having studied drama, English, biology, chemistry, biology.

She will be returning to school for sixth year and will be taking some more Highers and an Advanced Higher in biology.

Results come after inspection report on Northfield Academy

The results come months after an inspection report which highlighted the generally positive changes which have recently been made at Northfield Academy, after a previous report two years ago where it was given the lowest possible grade in all four areas of assessment.

In the most recent report, inspectors praised the work of headteacher Craig McDermott, though it also stated that work was needed to boost attainment from S1 to S6.

Young learners and school leavers from schools across Aberdeen celebrating their exam results.
Young learners and school leavers from schools across Aberdeen celebrating their exam results., Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Conversation