‘Gifted’ Hazlehead pupil gets As in National 5 maths after sitting exams a year early

This week, Aberdeen teen Harry Allan celebrated achieving top marks in National 5 mathematics – a year ahead of his schoolmates.

Harry was awarded A’s in both mathematics papers in S3, despite studying at a level for pupils a year older than him.

The 15-year-old has always been “ahead of the curve”, according to mum Jacqueline Urquhart Allan.

“He knew his times tables before he even went into Primary 1,” she tells me.

“He could just pick things up from a young age. And he knew all his shapes and stuff like that.

“We knew early on that he was ahead of the curve in maths.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Jacqueline, 52, said Harry would help out other pupils who were struggling.

He remained ahead of his classmates, using secondary school textbooks from as early as primary five.

Harry, 15: ‘I didn’t want S3 to be a breeze as well’

“When he started secondary school, he found it boring,” said Jacqueline, who works as a dog groomer.

By S2, he was working at an S3 level, and when he reached S3, he was keen to try something more challenging.

“I didn’t want to wait another year,” Harry says.

“For S1 and S2, it was too easy. I didn’t want S3 to be a breeze as well.”

Through encouragement and support from his Hazlehead Academy teachers, Harry was able to take National 5 mathematics in S3 and sit the exams when he was 14.

This was through a scholarship with Heriot-Watt University.

Harry continued taking his S3-level maths classes in school, and worked on the National 5 curriculum in his own time.

When it came to prelims in April, Harry achieved As in both maths papers, and was given the go ahead to take the National 5 exam in May.

“That’s why we couldn’t have him studying S3 level again in third year,” says his mum.

“If you’re gifted with something, you should be going forward. You shouldn’t be stationary.”

Mum grateful to Hazlehead Academy, Aberdeen

Harry, who has an older brother, took the exam alongside S4 pupils and tells me that someone asked him: “Aren’t you a third year?”

To his mum’s delight, Harry received his impressive results – A grades in both mathematics papers – this week.

After completing the exam in May, Harry jumped on social media where other pupils around the country had shared their exam answers on TikTok.

Comparing these to his own answers, he was hopeful he had achieved a high grade.

“I was pretty confident that I got over 95%,” Harry says.

“But to know for sure was ego-boosting. I was really happy with that.”

Now, Harry is studying Higher maths at Hazlehead Academy and hopes to become a lawyer in the future.

“I’m super proud,” said mum-of-two Jacqueline.

“He’s a good kid and he works so hard.”

She is grateful for the support from Hazlehead Academy.

“The school has gone above and beyond for Harry,” she says.

“Some people say such horrible stuff about Hazlehead: but if the kids work, the school works hard with the kids.”