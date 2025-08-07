‘Gifted’ Hazlehead pupil gets As in National 5 maths after sitting exams a year early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

‘Gifted’ Hazlehead pupil gets As in National 5 maths after sitting exams a year early

Harry Allan, 15, is now taking Higher maths a year early too, and hopes to become a lawyer.

By Joanna Bremner
Harry in P3 aged eight, and now with his exam results. Image: Jacqueline Urquhart Allan.
This week, Aberdeen teen Harry Allan celebrated achieving top marks in National 5 mathematics – a year ahead of his schoolmates.

Harry was awarded A’s in both mathematics papers in S3, despite studying at a level for pupils a year older than him.

The 15-year-old has always been “ahead of the curve”, according to mum Jacqueline Urquhart Allan.

“He knew his times tables before he even went into Primary 1,” she tells me.

“He could just pick things up from a young age. And he knew all his shapes and stuff like that.

“We knew early on that he was ahead of the curve in maths.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Jacqueline, 52, said Harry would help out other pupils who were struggling.

He remained ahead of his classmates, using secondary school textbooks from as early as primary five.

Harry, 15: ‘I didn’t want S3 to be a breeze as well’

“When he started secondary school, he found it boring,” said Jacqueline, who works as a dog groomer.

By S2, he was working at an S3 level, and when he reached S3, he was keen to try something more challenging.

“I didn’t want to wait another year,” Harry says.

“For S1 and S2, it was too easy. I didn’t want S3 to be a breeze as well.”

Through encouragement and support from his Hazlehead Academy teachers, Harry was able to take National 5 mathematics in S3 and sit the exams when he was 14.

This was through a scholarship with Heriot-Watt University.

A school pupil in Hazlehead Academy uniform.
Harry Allan, Aberdeen, is now going into S4. Image: Jacqueline Urquhart Allan.

Harry continued taking his S3-level maths classes in school, and worked on the National 5 curriculum in his own time.

When it came to prelims  in April, Harry achieved As in both maths papers, and was given the go ahead to take the National 5 exam in May.

“That’s why we couldn’t have him studying S3 level again in third year,” says his mum.

“If you’re gifted with something, you should be going forward. You shouldn’t be stationary.”

Mum grateful to Hazlehead Academy, Aberdeen

Harry, who has an older brother, took the exam alongside S4 pupils and tells me that someone asked him: “Aren’t you a third year?”

To his mum’s delight, Harry received his impressive results – A grades in both mathematics papers – this week.

After completing the exam in May, Harry jumped on social media where other pupils around the country had shared their exam answers on TikTok.

Comparing these to his own answers, he was hopeful he had achieved a high grade.

“I was pretty confident that I got over 95%,” Harry says.

“But to know for sure was ego-boosting. I was really happy with that.”

Now, Harry is studying Higher maths at Hazlehead Academy and hopes to become a lawyer in the future.

Harry on holiday with his family.
Harry Allan from Aberdeen on holiday with his mum, Jacqueline and dad, Gareth. Image: Jacqueline Urquhart Allan.

“I’m super proud,” said mum-of-two Jacqueline.

“He’s a good kid and he works so hard.”

She is grateful for the support from Hazlehead Academy.

“The school has gone above and beyond for Harry,” she says.

“Some people say such horrible stuff about Hazlehead: but if the kids work, the school works hard with the kids.”

Conversation