RGC hockey-loving pupil Olivia’s exam success after dyspraxia diagnosis

Robert Gordon's College pupil Olivia Smith was diagnosed with dyspraxia in the lead-up to her exams, but despite the challenges this presented, she scored top marks.

Olivia Smith in Robert Gordon's College uniform standing outside the school.
Robert Gordon's College pupil Olivia Smith, who was diagnosed with dyspraxia in the run-up to her exams. Image: RGC
By Kieran Beattie

When Robert Gordon’s College pupil Olivia Smith was diagnosed with dyspraxia in the run-up to her exams this year, it could have been a major setback.

But instead, the talented youngster, who is in S4 and going into S5, made it a turning point instead.

Thanks to the support offered to her by staff at Robert Gordon’s College as she navigated her condition (not to mention the regular challenges of school life), she was able to raise her prelim grades to As.

She was one of many pupils at RGC, as well as schools across Scotland, opening her exam results this week. 

Olivia said: “While the diagnosis presented new challenges, I received exceptional support from my guidance teacher, class teachers and the support for learning team, who ensured my needs were accommodated.

“Their help, along with my own determination, enabled me to achieve the results I worked so hard for.

“I also took advantage of additional revision sessions at school, particularly in physics and chemistry, which played an important role in raising my prelim grades to As.”

Robert Gordon’s College’s Olivia still pushing herself on the hockey pitch

Olivia sat her National 5s this year and achieved eight A grades.

Not only has she been balancing her academic work with her dyspraxia diagnosis, a condition which affects movement and co-ordination, she’s also been keeping up her efforts playing hockey competitively – a pursuit she’s enjoyed since S1.

She said: “It gives me a break from studying and helps me stay focused.

“I play goalkeeper for my school,  club, and Brave, the national performance pathway.”

She added: “In July, I attended the St Andrews Performance Hockey Camp, where I spent the week working with a specialist goalkeeper coach and other top-level coaches.

“The camp also gave me valuable insight into life at the University of St Andrews and reaffirmed my ambition to study there.”

Robert Gordon’s College’s overall results

Two senior pupils hold a shield above their heads to the applause of teachers and other pupils.
RGC pupils Kemi, Catriona, Harry and Christian accepting the John Reid Shield on behalf of Blackfriars House at senior prizegiving this year. Image: RGC.

Robert Gordon’s College is celebrating top results across the board after this year’s SQA exams.

The school said its S6 Advanced Higher students achieved a 94.8% A-C pass rate, which is 5.3% above the national independent school average and 22.6% above the national average.

For S4s sitting their National 5s, like Olivia, the A-C pass rate was 96.5%, which is 1.9% above the national independent school average and 20.3% above the national average.

Clare Smith, head of senior school at RGC, said: “These successes are never achieved in isolation. They reflect the strong partnership between pupils, staff and families – a community working together to support every individual to be the best they can be.”

