‘Our little Georgia had major surgery when she was 24 hours old – now she’s starting school’

It is difficult for most parents to imagine their baby going to school.

But when little Georgia Hill was born on March 19, 2019, this was more true than for many.

Georgia, from Alford, is a SWAN baby – she has a Syndrome Without A Name.

Her genetics experts say Georgia is unique and they can’t find a diagnosis.

What that means in reality is that the six-year-old needed surgery 24 hours after she was born, and has spent more nights in hospital since then than is fair.

She is under at least six specialist teams at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital – the number fluctuates depending on procedures.

Georgia, whose bowel and stomach weren’t properly attached when she was born, is currently just 100cm tall (3ft 3ins) and weighs 15kg (2st 5lbs).

That’s more like the measurements of a three- or four-year-old.

But despite everything that she has gone through in her short life so far, this amazing wee girl is excited about something very important.

Because this is the week Georgia Hill, aged six years and five months, starts at Alford Primary School.

Georgia is non-verbal, but this hasn’t stopped her prepping for her first day.

She has learned to sign the word “school” in Makaton – and she’s had at least one practice run in her new uniform.

Georgia’s mum Ange said: “Georgia is excited to be going to school.

“She signed school, and even little things like the colour of the seats that they’ll sit on for lunch, she’ll sign.

“I’m happy and excited for her, but at the same time, I’m just so nervous.

“I’m just so proud of her.”

From major surgery to getting home

Georgia lives with mum Ange, 47, head of marketing at Aberdeen Sports Village, offshore health and safety consultant dad Dave. 43, and big sister Charlotte-Dee, 12.

She was a long-awaited addition to the family, coming after several hard-to-bear baby losses.

Ange explained: “It was quite an emotional journey to get to having Georgia – I’d suffered quite a few miscarriages.”

But in July 2018, Dave, Ange and Charlotte-Dee had good news – Ange was pregnant again.

With emotions understandably running high and almost expecting tragedy to strike again, Ange had weekly scans at the start.

She said: “Everything seemed to be going great. I was at 24 weeks and the next scan was going to be at 28 weeks.

“So for those four weeks of the whole pregnancy, I actually managed to relax.”

Sadly, it wasn’t to last – and in January 2019, medics had some difficult news for the couple.

Still months away from arriving in the world, Georgia was diagnosed with duodenal atresia – her bowel and stomach weren’t properly attached.

Surgery was planned for the day she was born, but that wasn’t the only worry.

Georgia wasn’t growing very well in the womb, and the couple were told the condition is often linked to Down’s Syndrome.

Ange added: “They didn’t think I’d go past 32 weeks, but I got to 35.”

Georgia was delivered by Caesarean section and had surgery to repair her bowel and stomach 24 hours later.

She was a tiny 3lb 14oz and spent the first five weeks of her life in intensive care.

During this time, medics painstakingly “fed” her bowel and stomach with tiny amounts of Ange’s expressed milk.

It was tough – Georgia was regularly sick – and Ange said: “It was a very stressful time.”

‘Growing at Georgia’s pace’

After another week in hospital in special care, Georgia finally got home to Alford.

Family life settled, but it wasn’t without its challenges.

Ange explained: “Georgia was tiny when she was born and she’s struggled to grow ever since.

“She’s never made it onto any chart in the red book. She’s never made it onto any of the centiles.

“They just say she’s growing at Georgia’s pace.”

At times in her wee life, Georgia has had phases of being sick 100 times a week. Now, it’s “only” two or three times a week.

In February this year, she was diagnosed with eosinophilic esophagitis, which means Georgia has problems with swallowing, and food can get stuck.

She is now on a restricted diet which is dairy-, gluten- and nut-free and will have regular endoscopies to check everything is OK.

A deal was struck so she could still have her current favourite – scrambled eggs.

Ange said: “We just have to manage that now.

“I do get a bit sad that whenever we go anywhere children are getting ice creams and treats. It’s hard that she just can’t join in – it’s something else she’s got along with the growth.

“Trying to explain things to your child who has global developmental delay as well and doesn’t speak, that’s also really hard.”

Makaton, colour-coding and a first day at school

As time went on, other challenges emerged.

Georgia has global developmental delay, asthma, eczema on her hands and excessive saliva, which she has had Botox for.

Ange said: “We just thought Georgia was delayed with her speech, but she’s got low muscle tone in her face and she can’t really vocalise.”

But the resourceful family found a workaround – Ange started to learn to sign with Georgia in Makaton.

You can watch Georgia sign a couple of words – and maybe even learn them yourself:

The NHS has also funded an electronic talker – a bit like an iPad that has pre-loaded phrases and words.

Ange added: “I used to go in and sign at nursery and it really got Georgia’s confidence up.

“She signs with people even though they sometimes don’t have a clue what she’s saying – that’s why I’m with her pretty much everywhere she goes because I can help.”

Georgia, who loves playing with dolls, colouring, trampolining and scooting, is looking forward to school.

Ange said: “She understands she’s going to school and she understands the colour coding.

“The school is really supporting us.”

‘I’m so proud of her’

But it is a more complicated moment for a mum who has been there for her every minute it has been physically possible since she was born.

Ange admitted: “I just think about her going into school and the fact she can’t talk and no-one will understand what she’s saying.”

“I’m so happy and excited for Georgia, but at the same time, I’m just so nervous.

“I appreciate there are some families in a harder situation, but this is our Georgia and our situation.

“I don’t know how life will turn out for her – but I just know I’m so proud of her.”

The family have become super fundraisers for the Archie Foundation after the charity’s much-needed support when Georgia was in hospital.

Alford Primary for Georgia Hill

Charlotte-Dee has her own first day this week in S1 at Alford Academy, so both the girls will be starting something new.

Little Georgia will have mainstream with her friends in the morning and then concentrate on her own learning after lunch.

Ange said: “There’s a lot of challenges around little Georgia, what I can say is, as much as she’s got these challenges, she’s amazing. She’s really social.

“I just want to give her the best opportunities.”

