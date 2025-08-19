Education Back to school gallery: Your primary one pics from across Aberdeen It's the first day of school for hundreds of new Primary Ones across the city today, so here's a gallery of children excited for their first big day. It's back to school day in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson design team By Sarah Bruce August 19 2025, 12:48 pm August 19 2025, 12:48 pm Share Back to school gallery: Your primary one pics from across Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/6831125/aberdeen-back-to-school-2025-first-day-p1/ Copy Link 0 comment We asked and you sent them – here is our first day of school gallery showing your new P1s. Below is a selection of photos that show the excitement of a first day at school for pupils across Aberdeen. Spot any wee ones you know? We’ll be adding to our gallery throughout the day. If you would like your child’s Primary One pics included in this gallery or in the paper email them to us here, at schoolsandfamily@pressandjournal.co.uk Pupils in the Highlands went back today as well, if you know anyone there. And for those Aberdeenshire and Moray folk looking for their new starts, you’re a day early – they go back tomorrow. Olivia Adamczyk, Brimmond. Arden-Rose MacRory, Muirfield. Remi and Rudi Robertson, Muirfield. Nevaeh Smith, Abbotswell. Johnny Beaton-Mathieson, Greyhope. Mason Mckay, Scotstown. Ruby Collie, Braehead. Lucas and Emily Whyte, Dyce. Rory Davidson, Milltimber. Ellie Dey, Greyhope. Alexander Lawrie, Milltimber. Raylan Clarke, Braehead. Amy Anderson, Milltimber. Send us your new P1 pics to schoolsandfamily@pressandjournal.co.uk
