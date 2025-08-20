Education Back to school Aberdeenshire: Meet the new P1s on their first day We have gathered a selection of photos that show the excitement of a first day at school for pupils across Aberdeenshire. Scroll down to see if you recognise any of our smart new starters. Image: DCT design team By Sarah Bruce August 20 2025, 11:51 am August 20 2025, 11:51 am Share Back to school Aberdeenshire: Meet the new P1s on their first day Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/6831733/back-to-school-aberdeenshire-p1-first-day-2025/ Copy Link 0 comment Today is the big day for brand new school starters in Aberdeenshire – and we have just a few pictures of the moment. Below is a selection of photos that show the excitement of a first day at school for pupils across the shire. Spot any wee ones you know? Keep checking back, we’ll be adding to our gallery throughout the day. If you would like your child’s Primary One pics included in this gallery or in the paper email them to us here, at schoolsandfamily@pressandjournal.co.uk Pupils in Aberdeen and the Highlands went back yesterday, if you know anyone there. And Moray joined Aberdeenshire with a Wednesday start date. Georgia is more than ready for her first day at Alford Primary. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Read more about Georgia and her first day at Alford Primary. Miller. Harris Harper, Kellands Nursery. Finn Devlin, Hillside. Olivia-mae. Maisie and Eddie Hay, Rayne North. Ethan Brown, Maud. Khairi Parker, Lochpots. Levi. Harrison Manson. Indi Maya Craig, Newmachar. Tommylee Evans, Portlethen. Lucas Gray, Portsoy. Henry Nicol, Buchanhaven. Will McHattie, Lochpots. Tee-Jay Davidson. The Nelsons (P6 and S4). The Napier boys (P1 and P3). Zara. Kane Johnston, New Deer. Craig Shirran, Braemar. Cole Walker. Lara. Ruby Rose Mackie, Pitmedden. Jessica, Uryside. Erin. Ben. Ava Sprott.
