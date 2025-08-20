Back to school Aberdeenshire: Meet the new P1s on their first day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Back to school Aberdeenshire: Meet the new P1s on their first day

We have gathered a selection of photos that show the excitement of a first day at school for pupils across Aberdeenshire.

Scroll down to see if you recognise any of our smart new starters. Image: DCT design team
Scroll down to see if you recognise any of our smart new starters. Image: DCT design team
By Sarah Bruce

Today is the big day for brand new school starters in Aberdeenshire – and we have just a few pictures of the moment.

Below is a selection of photos that show the excitement of a first day at school for pupils across the shire.

Spot any wee ones you know? Keep checking back, we’ll be adding to our gallery throughout the day.

If you would like your child’s Primary One pics included in this gallery or in the paper email them to us here, at schoolsandfamily@pressandjournal.co.uk

Pupils in Aberdeen and the Highlands went back yesterday, if you know anyone there.

And Moray joined Aberdeenshire with a Wednesday start date.

A smiling little girl in a garden with blonde hair in bunches and glasses, wearing a maroon school cardigan and a lilac rucksack.
Georgia is more than ready for her first day at Alford Primary. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Read more about Georgia and her first day at Alford Primary.

Miller.
Harris Harper, Kellands Nursery.
Finn Devlin, Hillside.
Olivia-mae.
Maisie and Eddie Hay, Rayne North.
Ethan Brown, Maud.
Khairi Parker, Lochpots.
Levi.
Harrison Manson.
Indi
Maya Craig, Newmachar.
Tommylee Evans, Portlethen.
Lucas Gray, Portsoy.
Henry Nicol, Buchanhaven.
Will McHattie, Lochpots.
Tee-Jay Davidson.
The Nelsons (P6 and S4).
The Napier boys (P1 and P3).
Zara.
Kane Johnston, New Deer.
Craig Shirran, Braemar.
Cole Walker.
Lara.
Ruby Rose Mackie, Pitmedden.
Jessica, Uryside.
Erin.
Ben.
Ava Sprott.

