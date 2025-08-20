Back to school Moray: Meet the new P1s on their first day

Today is the big day for brand new school starters in Moray – and we have the picture evidence to prove it.

Below is a selection of photos that show the excitement of a first day at school for pupils across Moray.

Spot any wee ones you know? Keep checking back, we’ll be adding to our gallery throughout the day.

If you would like your child’s Primary One pics included in this gallery or in the paper email them to us here, at schoolsandfamily@pressandjournal.co.uk

Pupils in Aberdeen and the Highlands went back yesterday, if you know anyone there.

And Aberdeenshire joined Moray with a Wednesday start date.