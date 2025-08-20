Education Back to school Moray: Meet the new P1s on their first day Have a scroll and see if you recognise anyone you know in our gallery. Scroll down and see if you recognise any of Moray's brand new starts. By Sarah Bruce August 20 2025, 3:42 pm August 20 2025, 3:42 pm Share Back to school Moray: Meet the new P1s on their first day Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/6831736/back-to-school-moray-p1-first-day/ Copy Link 0 comment Today is the big day for brand new school starters in Moray – and we have the picture evidence to prove it. Below is a selection of photos that show the excitement of a first day at school for pupils across Moray. Spot any wee ones you know? Keep checking back, we’ll be adding to our gallery throughout the day. If you would like your child’s Primary One pics included in this gallery or in the paper email them to us here, at schoolsandfamily@pressandjournal.co.uk Pupils in Aberdeen and the Highlands went back yesterday, if you know anyone there. And Aberdeenshire joined Moray with a Wednesday start date. Charlie and Daisie Bruce, New Elgin. Archie Potter, St Gerardine’s, Lossiemouth Rose Lussier, New Elgin. Harlow Beaton, Millbank, Buckie. Georgie Fraser, New Elgin. Myles Love, Lhanbryde. Jake Wojcik, Findochty. Harrison Grant, Cluny. Arran Thain, Cluny. Corey Adam, East End Beatrix Simpson, St Sylvester’s. Ayren and Reyna Smith, Cluny. Campbell Coutts, New Elgin. Nikayla Grant, Cluny. Rocco Winton, New Elgin. Merida Forrest, Cluny. Sienna and Keira Ralph, Linkwood. Kaja McPhee, Keith. Miller Macdonald, Findochty. Layton Smith, St Peter’s, Buckie.
