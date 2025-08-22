Upskill, reskill or just for fun – NESCol offers part-time opportunities for all

Bookings are now open for a range of North East Scotland College courses offering flexible ways of building new skills and knowledge.

From evening classes and daytime professional development courses to online learning, the College has launched a comprehensive programme of part-time options for 2025/26.

The programme is designed to support those looking to upskill and reskill with a view to career progression or change, as well as incorporating a number of leisure classes for those keen to pursue a passion for a subject or to sample new experiences in a fun and friendly environment.

Boost your career prospects – or just learn for fun

New additions for the year ahead include everything from courses providing an introduction to artificial intelligence, to opportunities to hone skills in fine dining cookery and wedding floristry.

The full programme is available to explore online.

Classes are available at all campuses, including a tailored offer at Fraserburgh Campus to serve the town and surrounding area.

Career-focused courses include opportunities to build knowledge in business and management, care, computing and digital skills.

“There’s something to suit everyone”

Joy Aiken, NESCol’s Community Learning Manager said: “The emphasis is on providing every individual with the opportunity to upskill, reskill or learn just for fun. From barbering and breadmaking to brickwork, conversational Italian to sewing, there’s something to suit everyone.

“The chance to learn in industry-standard facilities at our NESCol campuses, under the wing of specialists in their field, is something that always holds appeal and our advice is to book early to secure places.”

Apply now for NESCol part-time courses

Applications for full-time courses starting this month are also currently open, with places still available across a selection of subjects and at various levels.

North East Scotland College is one of the largest providers of vocational education and training in Scotland, delivering to more than 20,000 full-time, part-time and online learning students each year. NESCol serves an area covering more than 2,500 square miles and directly supports more than 1,200 businesses.

The College operates from its main Aberdeen Altens, Aberdeen City and Fraserburgh campuses as well as the Scottish Maritime Academy in Peterhead. The Altens Campus incorporates the Energy Transition Sills Hub, launched in 2025 to drive the North East’s net zero ambitions.

Discover your next step at North East Scotland College.