Which independent school is the best fit for your child?

Here’s our Guide to Independent Schools Aberdeen 2025 to help you make an informed decision about where to send your child.

Choosing a school is all about finding the right fit for your child’s needs, personality and potential.

A school’s values, approach and atmosphere can greatly affect your child’s motivation, learning and wellbeing.

Here’s a look at several local independent schools that can help your child boost their confidence, foster curiosity and build a strong foundation for future learning.

Limitless opportunities at Robert Gordon’s College

Robert Gordon’s College provides a happy, supportive and ambitious environment where every pupil is inspired to pursue what excites them. Everyone is valued and every voice matters.

Jane Tulloch, head of Junior School, said: “Our Nursery provides the very best start in a dynamic, inspiring environment, planting seeds for exciting futures. With specialist subject teaching, we spark a love of learning and nurture curiosity both indoors and at our outdoor play areas. From P1, pupils dive into swimming at Schoolhill and enjoy multi-sport activities at Countesswells. Committed to academic excellence and educating the whole child, we provide limitless opportunities to discover talents and grow into skilled, capable and empowered learners, ready to thrive in Senior School.”

Clare Smith, head of Senior School, shared: “Through a thoughtful, tailored transition, we support pupils beginning their senior education, helping them develop confidence and curiosity. From S3 to S6, timetables are designed around individual choices, ensuring all pupils have the space to explore what they love. Alongside a broad curriculum, personalised learning and extensive co-curricular opportunities, our pupils excel academically, socially and personally, preparing for whatever pathway they choose.“

Robin Macpherson, head of College, highlighted: “Robert Gordon’s has been one of Aberdeen’s leading institutions for almost 300 years, bringing a unique sense of identity and a very strong community. Our alumni network spreads around the globe and we can create opportunities for pupils that no other school can. We are academically very strong and our pupils achieve incredible things because they are fully supported and able to explore so many different opportunities. They really can be anything they want to be.”

Discover why Robert Gordon’s College is the place to be at the school’s next Open Event on Saturday September 13.

ISA offers a world-class curriculum

As an accredited IB World School, the International School Aberdeen (ISA) offers a world-class global curriculum to local and international students alike.

Nick Little, head of school, explains: “We have chosen the International Baccalaureate curriculum because we believe in preparing students for life in a rapidly changing world. Our focus is on developing curious, well-rounded individuals in a kind and inclusive environment. IB curriculums engage students with many ways of thinking – from the logic of maths, observation in science, analysis in social studies, to the particular creative processes in design and the arts. Students not only learn to think in different ways but are encouraged to be aware of how they think.”

This educational journey begins in the Preschool (ages 3-5), where child-led, play-based learning transforms each day into an adventure. In this purpose-built campus, experienced and caring staff embrace the ideas of each individual child, nurturing their natural curiosity.

In the Elementary School (equivalent to P1-P6), ISA is developing the IB’s Primary Years Programme (PYP). This framework empowers students to ask big questions and explore concepts across subject boundaries, building a solid foundation of inquiry-led learning.

This continues in ISA’s unique Middle School (P7-S2) meeting the social and academic needs of early adolescents at this sensitive time of their development. The Middle Years Programme (MYP) challenges students to connect their academic studies to the real world. They learn to think critically and creatively, developing a robust understanding of how their knowledge can be applied to solve practical problems.

The pinnacle of this journey is the International Baccalaureate’s Diploma Programme (DP) in High School, a globally respected qualification with studies in a broad range of subjects. The DP’s unique core also requires students to undertake independent research in the Extended Essay, question the nature of knowledge in Theory of Knowledge (TOK) and engage with their community through Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS).

The result is an ISA graduate who is not only academically accomplished but also a compassionate, globally-minded citizen, ready to thrive on whatever pathway they choose beyond school.

Join ISA for its next Open Days at its purpose built campus located in Cults:

Thursday, September 25, 10:00AM – 12:00PM (Middle and High School ages 11-18)

Friday, September 26, 10:00AM – 12:00PM (Preschool and Elementary School ages 3-11)

Albyn School values every individual

You want your child to have the best possible educational experience. So does Albyn School.

When your child joins Albyn School, they become part of a happy, safe and vibrant family where they can learn and thrive — a place where the ethos of community spirit, love of learning and mutual respect underpins everything they do.

Wellbeing is woven into the fabric of the school and academic excellence is enhanced by an extensive co-curricular offering; pupils are given the chance to discover new interests, build leadership skills and develop resilience and confidence through real-world experiences.

At Albyn, the co-curricular offering isn’t an afterthought – it’s a cornerstone. The timetable may end at 3:35PM, but learning continues long after, in the music rehearsals that teach discipline and collaboration, the debating clubs that sharpen critical thinking, the sports teams that foster resilience, and the creative arts that nurture self-expression. Each experience enriches the academic core, allowing pupils to engage meaningfully in diverse situations.

Albyn values the individual. Teachers take the time to understand each pupil’s strengths, aspirations and challenges, offering support and guidance tailored to their needs. Every pupil feels seen, supported and understood. As a result, confidence grows not through competition, but through encouragement and opportunity.

The school’s success comes from its intentional integration of values into every facet of school life from self-awareness and ambition, to developing outward looking individuals. This holistic approach ensures Albyn pupils grow into confident, caring and capable individuals – not just academically accomplished, but ready to contribute meaningfully to society.

Find out more about Albyn School at one of its upcoming Open Events on September 12, September 17 or October 3. Visit Albyn School’s website to register.

St Margaret’s shapes well-rounded individuals

St Margaret’s School for Girls believes that education extends far beyond the classroom. Its all-girls environment empowers pupils to grow into confident, capable and compassionate young women, ready to embrace life’s opportunities and challenges. Its rich curriculum is complemented by a wealth of co-curricular opportunities, from debating and drama to outdoor education and sport.

School values of respect, equality, hard work, ambition and community lie at the heart of all that it does. From the first day of nursery, it nurtures communication skills, resilience and self-confidence, encouraging every girl to achieve her potential both in the classroom and through the rich variety of extra-curricular opportunities. Small class sizes and a caring ethos mean every pupil is known and valued, building the confidence to lead, contribute and make a difference.

St Margaret’s shapes ambitious, kind and socially aware young women, well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the world beyond school. Free from gender stereotypes, girls are encouraged to pursue their interests in science, the arts, leadership or sport, developing the skills and confidence that will serve them throughout life.

With record-breaking pass rates across National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher in 2025, one third of the school’s sixth-year girls are heading to study medicine, while 4 in 5 are pursuing STEM at university, building on the school’s mission to empower women in traditionally under-represented fields.

Visit the open morning on Friday September 5 to find out more about what St Margaret’s can offer your daughter.