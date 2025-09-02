Which independent school is the best fit for your child?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education

Which independent school is the best fit for your child?

Independent schools offer many academic opportunities and tailored support for your child's needs.

Presented by local independent schools
two girls and a boy work at a table with a laptop
Help your child thrive in an environment that focuses on learning and development.

Here’s our Guide to Independent Schools Aberdeen 2025 to help you make an informed decision about where to send your child.

Choosing a school is all about finding the right fit for your child’s needs, personality and potential.

A school’s values, approach and atmosphere can greatly affect your child’s motivation, learning and wellbeing.

Here’s a look at several local independent schools that can help your child boost their confidence, foster curiosity and build a strong foundation for future learning.

Guide to Independent Schools Aberdeen 2025

Limitless opportunities at Robert Gordon’s College

two young pupils ride in the back of a car. one is looking through a pair of binoculars
Pupils can pursue what excites them in the happy and supportive environment of Robert Gordon’s College.

Robert Gordon’s College provides a happy, supportive and ambitious environment where every pupil is inspired to pursue what excites them. Everyone is valued and every voice matters.

Jane Tulloch, head of Junior School, said: “Our Nursery provides the very best start in a dynamic, inspiring environment, planting seeds for exciting futures. With specialist subject teaching, we spark a love of learning and nurture curiosity both indoors and at our outdoor play areas. From P1, pupils dive into swimming at Schoolhill and enjoy multi-sport activities at Countesswells. Committed to academic excellence and educating the whole child, we provide limitless opportunities to discover talents and grow into skilled, capable and empowered learners, ready to thrive in Senior School.”

Clare Smith, head of Senior School, shared: “Through a thoughtful, tailored transition, we support pupils beginning their senior education, helping them develop confidence and curiosity. From S3 to S6, timetables are designed around individual choices, ensuring all pupils have the space to explore what they love. Alongside a broad curriculum, personalised learning and extensive co-curricular opportunities, our pupils excel academically, socially and personally, preparing for whatever pathway they choose.“

Robin Macpherson, head of College, highlighted: “Robert Gordon’s has been one of Aberdeen’s leading institutions for almost 300 years, bringing a unique sense of identity and a very strong community. Our alumni network spreads around the globe and we can create opportunities for pupils that no other school can. We are academically very strong and our pupils achieve incredible things because they are fully supported and able to explore so many different opportunities. They really can be anything they want to be.”

Discover why Robert Gordon’s College is the place to be at the school’s next Open Event on Saturday September 13.

ISA offers a world-class curriculum

teacher smiles as she speaks with two boys standing at a table with a laptop and other school supplies
ISA engages students with many ways of thinking.

As an accredited IB World School, the International School Aberdeen (ISA) offers a world-class global curriculum to local and international students alike.

Nick Little, head of school, explains: “We have chosen the International Baccalaureate curriculum because we believe in preparing students for life in a rapidly changing world. Our focus is on developing curious, well-rounded individuals in a kind and inclusive environment. IB curriculums engage students with many ways of thinking – from the logic of maths, observation in science, analysis in social studies, to the particular creative processes in design and the arts. Students not only learn to think in different ways but are encouraged to be aware of how they think.”

This educational journey begins in the Preschool (ages 3-5), where child-led, play-based learning transforms each day into an adventure. In this purpose-built campus, experienced and caring staff embrace the ideas of each individual child, nurturing their natural curiosity.

In the Elementary School (equivalent to P1-P6), ISA is developing the IB’s Primary Years Programme (PYP). This framework empowers students to ask big questions and explore concepts across subject boundaries, building a solid foundation of inquiry-led learning.

This continues in ISA’s unique Middle School (P7-S2) meeting the social and academic needs of early adolescents at this sensitive time of their development. The Middle Years Programme (MYP) challenges students to connect their academic studies to the real world. They learn to think critically and creatively, developing a robust understanding of how their knowledge can be applied to solve practical problems.

The pinnacle of this journey is the International Baccalaureate’s Diploma Programme (DP) in High School, a globally respected qualification with studies in a broad range of subjects. The DP’s unique core also requires students to undertake independent research in the Extended Essay, question the nature of knowledge in Theory of Knowledge (TOK) and engage with their community through Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS).

The result is an ISA graduate who is not only academically accomplished but also a compassionate, globally-minded citizen, ready to thrive on whatever pathway they choose beyond school.

Join ISA for its next Open Days at its purpose built campus located in Cults:

Thursday, September 25, 10:00AM – 12:00PM (Middle and High School ages 11-18)

Friday, September 26, 10:00AM – 12:00PM (Preschool and Elementary School ages 3-11)

Albyn School values every individual

two boys wearing protective goggles conduct an experiment at Albyn School, part of the independent schools Aberdeen 2025
Albyn School is a place where students can discover new interests and develop a love of learning.

You want your child to have the best possible educational experience. So does Albyn School.

When your child joins Albyn School, they become part of a happy, safe and vibrant family where they can learn and thrive — a place where the ethos of community spirit, love of learning and mutual respect underpins everything they do.

Wellbeing is woven into the fabric of the school and academic excellence is enhanced by an extensive co-curricular offering; pupils are given the chance to discover new interests, build leadership skills and develop resilience and confidence through real-world experiences.

At Albyn, the co-curricular offering isn’t an afterthought – it’s a cornerstone. The timetable may end at 3:35PM, but learning continues long after, in the music rehearsals that teach discipline and collaboration, the debating clubs that sharpen critical thinking, the sports teams that foster resilience, and the creative arts that nurture self-expression. Each experience enriches the academic core, allowing pupils to engage meaningfully in diverse situations.

Albyn values the individual. Teachers take the time to understand each pupil’s strengths, aspirations and challenges, offering support and guidance tailored to their needs. Every pupil feels seen, supported and understood. As a result, confidence grows not through competition, but through encouragement and opportunity.

The school’s success comes from its intentional integration of values into every facet of school life from self-awareness and ambition, to developing outward looking individuals. This holistic approach ensures Albyn pupils grow into confident, caring and capable individuals – not just academically accomplished, but ready to contribute meaningfully to society.

Find out more about Albyn School at one of its upcoming Open Events on September 12, September 17 or October 3. Visit Albyn School’s website to register.

St Margaret’s shapes well-rounded individuals

young female students jump at St Margaret's, part of independent schools Aberdeen 2025
Girls can pursue their interests, free from gender stereotypes, at St Margaret’s.

St Margaret’s School for Girls believes that education extends far beyond the classroom. Its all-girls environment empowers pupils to grow into confident, capable and compassionate young women, ready to embrace life’s opportunities and challenges. Its rich curriculum is complemented by a wealth of co-curricular opportunities, from debating and drama to outdoor education and sport.

School values of respect, equality, hard work, ambition and community lie at the heart of all that it does. From the first day of nursery, it nurtures communication skills, resilience and self-confidence, encouraging every girl to achieve her potential both in the classroom and through the rich variety of extra-curricular opportunities. Small class sizes and a caring ethos mean every pupil is known and valued, building the confidence to lead, contribute and make a difference.

St Margaret’s shapes ambitious, kind and socially aware young women, well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the world beyond school. Free from gender stereotypes, girls are encouraged to pursue their interests in science, the arts, leadership or sport, developing the skills and confidence that will serve them throughout life.

With record-breaking pass rates across National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher in 2025, one third of the school’s sixth-year girls are heading to study medicine, while 4 in 5 are pursuing STEM at university, building on the school’s mission to empower women in traditionally under-represented fields.

Visit the open morning on Friday September 5 to find out more about what St Margaret’s can offer your daughter.

