Meet the new Fraserburgh Academy head teacher – and find out what he thinks about THOSE league tables

Fraserburgh Academy’s new head teacher Ed Walton has been in post for a matter of weeks, but he has some big ideas.

The former drama teacher believes Fraserburgh can be the best school in Scotland, and wants his pupils to take control of their own destiny.

We sat down with Ed to talk about his and Fraserburgh’s intertwined story, including:

How he swapped the north-west of England for the north-east of Scotland as a newly-qualified teacher

His love for Aberdeenshire and its “go for it” attitude

The difficult “echoes” of Fraserburgh’s past that he is fighting hard to change

Why league tables aren’t necessarily what makes the best school in Scotland

How links with Japan and an early finish on Thursdays and Fridays are just two examples of what sets Fraserburgh Academy apart

Why having NesCol on the doorstep is crucial to the school

Ed Walton, Fraserburgh Academy head: ‘Fa’s he?’

When Lancashire lad Ed Walton first came to the north-east, it was meant to be just for a year.

Having started out as a theatre major in Bristol, he decided to change course in life and headed for Aberdeen University to do his teaching diploma.

Ed, 43, said: “My intention was only ever to stick around for a year, to get the qualification, that was the plan.

“But because I had such a wonderful experience in Ellon Academy and Bridge of Don Academy as a student teacher, I actually elected to stay in Aberdeenshire.”

Ed did his probation year at Inverurie Academy, getting involved with the school’s rugby team and film group.

He laughed: “I really was getting on well with the Aberdeenshire folk – for the first time in my life I was a Southerner, which was fun.”

After that first year, Ed secured a position at Meldrum Academy as a drama teacher – his first full-time permanent teaching job.

He said: “Meldrum wasn’t that old at that time and they had a really dynamic team.”

In what he has since realised is a “signature” for Aberdeenshire schools, he remembered they were “up for it”.

“If you had an idea, they were up for it and up for doing something that made it special and unique for the young people.”

Ed spent four years at Meldrum, and admits he “wept” when he left, adding: “I really felt I was saying goodbye to a lot of friends.”

In 2010, Ed was promoted to Fraserburgh Academy as faculty head of performing arts.

In some ways, the rest is history – but in others, it was really just the beginning.

‘Fraserburgh is an amazing place’

In his six and a half years as faculty head, Ed was able to influence the national picture on drama teaching, writing the Advanced Higher assessment.

At 28, he was offered “a tonne of opportunity” by the leadership team and did “more cool stuff” with shows written by students and taking on Shakespeare.

But he also learned more about Fraserburgh, both the school and the community.

Ed, who lives with his partner Emmajane in Collieston, said: ““That was my USP – supported young people to dream big. We’ve had students go off to the Conservatoire in Glasgow, have had performance careers and dance careers.”

In 2016, he landed a depute role and cemented his relationship with the town.

He said: “I say to students that you grow up somewhere and you take it for granted, you don’t realise how this place is full of clean air, clean water, friendly folk, great outdoors, triathlons, you name it, it’s happening.

“And you only realise it when you’ve been somewhere else.”

Echoes of the past and Fraserburgh’s place in the league tables

Ed says his goals for Fraserburgh are “community goals rather than just educational goals”.

He works closely with the area manager, looking at crime rates and social demographic goals.

He added: “Fraserburgh is an amazing place, but we have to make sure that everyone recognises that.

“Fraserburgh does suffer from some of the echoes of the past.

“It’s a shame, because if people look just a bit earlier in the past, they’d see even better echoes – its historic figures and its legacy and the fantastic journey that it has been on as a royal burgh, and its industries and its famous sons and daughters – so much to be proud of.

“And there’s a little bit, maybe like the nineties and noughties, that seems to have left this kind of echo, and so we’re trying to work with that.”

Ed reels off a few catchphrases staff and pupils like – We will Broch you, Broch stars, If it ain’t Broch, fix it.

They raise a smile, but also make a point.

He added: “We’re trying to raise the pride of young people in the fact that on their CV it will always say Fraserburgh and Fraserburgh Academy and we want that to be a badge of pride.

“It’s just this idea that we’re doing it our way and it’s going to be a great way, and it’s something to be proud of.”

Fraserburgh Academy: The best school in Scotland?

At some point in the process of having questions fired at him in interview, Ed was asked what success looks like for him.

He replied that success “looks nothing short of being the best school in Scotland”.

He said: “Some people will raise their eyebrows at that and say there will be private schools that get better Higher statistics than you.

“And I would say there might be, but that wouldn’t be my definition of the best school in Scotland. My definition is the school that best knows its community and best adjusts its system to fit that community.

“It should fit the young people and the families here like a glove and it should feel like it’s theirs.”

So what about those league tables? Every year, we gather official data to show how north and north east schools measure up when it comes to certain qualifications.

It is a controversial system and many people value other metrics equally, if not more. This year, Fraserburgh was 66th out of the 72 schools recorded in our area.

I, slightly flippantly, asked Ed if he hates league tables.

But Ed has questions of his own.

He said: “Do they measure what’s important, or do they measure what’s easy to measure?

“Do the young people stay in university?”

He tells a short anecdote about a friend with five As at A level who dropped out of university “because no-one was chasing them”.

He said: “I felt sorry for them, because they’d been sold a pup by their teachers. They’d been treated like a data point for that school’s self-assessment and self-marketing, rather than an individual.”

‘Some folk have mountains, we have NesCol’

What Ed does like is positive destinations, which takes into account where young people go when they finish school – be that work, college or uni.

He recognised the nearby North East Scotland College (NesCol) was a huge asset to Fraserburgh.

He said: “Over the course of six years, we turned it from 20 kids each week having a bit of their week at the college to 200.

“Every young person starting in S2 has a taste of college – we say one education, many buildings.

“We transformed the view of the young people. Rather than college is what you did if you weren’t very good at school, it’s now it’s a vibrant first step into an adult learning environment.

“Even our medics and dentists go off and do that with us, even if they’re going to go to uni, it’s a great way of learning with lecturers and tutors, rather than teachers.”

“So now, it’s not a case of will you do college, it’s which college course will you do.”

Japan and early finishes

Ed has been part of some great innovations in his time at Fraserburgh.

The school has partnered with some Japanese schools thanks to famous local Thomas Blake Glover, the Scottish Samurai.

There will be exchange trips in future – for now, one group has visited Paris and the Houses of Parliament as part of the project.

The new Fraserburgh Academy head teacher added: “We’re dreaming big.”

Another fairly recent change has been to change from 80-minute lessons to hour-long ones, and finish formal teaching at 1.10pm on Thursday and Friday.

Ed explained: “Each lesson costs about £300.

“Those afternoon lessons towards the end of the week, even the most diligent of students would go along and they’d be tired.

“They’d get through it, but after lunch on a Friday – oh, my word, nobody was making good value for money for the taxpayer there.

“So by shifting those teaching minutes to earlier in the week, we’re getting more bang for our buck and it’s changing the feel of a Thursday and Friday.”

After-school activities are available, and it can also be study time – but some of the older pupils work or volunteer.

Ed said: “We recognise the value of work, be it at the local chip shop or the fish factory. Whatever it is that these seniors are doing, they’re learning real life skills and getting cash – which for some of our demographic is vital.”

‘I felt emotional when I got the job’

So for Ed, appointed in June and in post in August, what happens next? What are his hopes and dreams for the school, the community and the young people?

Ed said: “I say to my teachers and pupil support workers that they’re the most important in the school, they actually meet the young people.

“We have flexibility and trust.

“We’re all on a journey and I’m confident my teachers are coming with me.

But no-one can argue that this former theatre company boss’s heart isn’t in his adopted home.

Ed added: “A lot of people asked me how I felt getting the job.

“It was more than just a job interview – it was really make or break for me because you work at this place for long enough and it gets under your skin.

“It’s to do with the way the people – they’re welcoming folk, they’re really direct, they’ll tell you exactly what they think.

“It’s a phenomenal place to be, and so it’s really emotional for me.”

We set Ed a pop quiz on some hot-button topics that affect schools and often hit the headlines. Here are his thoughts.

Staffing

“Staffing in the north of Scotland is a challenge for everyone. But even with that, we’ve got too much of a staff retention issue. I’d like to address that.

“I want this place to feel stickier, somewhere you want to stay, somewhere where it feels good to come to work.

“A lot of people say it does, but it’s just not close enough to home from the central belt etc. And there is a vacuum of teachers nationally.

“We’re down by about 5 full time teachers – so that’s about 5% of our staff. We’re not in crisis.

“The route to teacher retention is really showing you’re bothered about wellbeing and how it feels coming to school, rather than just performance managing them.

“We have some home-grown teachers – I’m seeing some former students coming back.

“We’ve also been hiring primary school teachers to look at first to third year. It’s helping us bridge that gap between how P7 works to how secondary school works. It’s a delight having them.

Uniform

“I feel uniform levels the playing field for our diverse community.

“S1-S3 can wear polo shirts in the school colours. S4 and up is shirt and tie. In S5 and S6 we encourage a blazer.

“We’ll revisit it. We’re quite open-minded of what the future of uniform is.”

Mobile phones

“We have a system: red flag, phones in the bag – flag is green, phones can be seen.

“It’s up to the teacher what happens when.

“There will be a consultation this year about whether or not phones are being used too early in someone’s development.”

Violence

“Actual violence towards teachers tends to be in more primary school settings, where young people are lashing out.

“With a very diverse school like us, we have incidents where young people make the wrong choice. Typically it’s verbal more than physical.

“Young people can be anti-social and aggressive at times when they make a big mistake. We’re looking right now at where our non-negotiables are.

“There is a consequence to saying the wrong thing to the wrong person at the wrong time.

“I know for a fact that the community wants me to look at bullying.

“If you get close to 1,500 human beings in an institution, at some point along the way, someone’s going to start acting in a persistent targeting harassment of someone, which we would call bullying.”

