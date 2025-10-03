First Class 2025: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Class 2025: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools

Check out our bumper First Class primary 1 photo gallery.

First Class 2025 schools.
By Mark Asquith & Katherine Ferries

First Class 2025: See your child’s school photo in our annual celebration of primary one pupils.

Now that they’ve had time to settle in, we hope parents, grandparents and family members enjoy spotting some familiar faces.

We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Here is your gallery of photos from Aberdeen schools.

Woodside School, P1-2.
Westpark School, P1. Image: Adam Tosh
Tullos Primary, P1. Image: Paul Glendell
Woodside School, P1B.
Woodside School, P1A.
St Peter’s RC School, P1-2. Image: Adam Tosh
Seaton School, P1B. Image: Adam Tosh
Seaton School, P1-2. Image: Adam Tosh
Scotstown School, P1. Image: Adam Tosh
Riverbank School, P1M.
Riverbank Primary School, P1N.
Orchard Brae, Room 4.
Orchard Brae, Room 3.
Sunnybank School, Mrs Anthony LSP.
Sunnybank School, Miss Cruickshank P1C.
Sunnybank School, Miss Bruce P1B.
St. Joseph’s RC School, P1L.
St. Joseph’s RC School, P1H.
St Peter’s RC School, P1W. Image: Adam Tosh
Muirfield School, P1. Image: Adam Tosh
Mile End School, P1-2 Room 8A, Mrs Barker, Mrs Anderson. Image: Paul Glendell
Mile End School, P1, Mrs Duncasea, Miss Gold, Ms Chattell, Ms Low. Image: Paul Glendell
Mile End School, P1 Room 8, Mrs Hunter, Miss Souter, Mrs Moody, Miss Petrie. Image: Paul Glendell
Mile End School, P1 Room 6, Miss Pirie, Mrs Drummond, Mrs Hunter. Image: Paul Glendell
Middleton Park Primary School, P1.
Loirston School, P1M Mrs Morrison
Loirston School, P1CG Mrs Grant. Image: Paul Glendell
Kirkhill Primary School, P1W.
Kingswells Primary School, P1LF.
Fernielea School, P1. By Adam Tosh
Dyce School, P1B.
Dyce School, P1A.
Danestone School, P1. Image: Adam Tosh
Greyhope School, P1GF. Image: Paul Glendell
Greyhope School, P1S. Image: Paul Glendell
Greyhope School, P1RC. Image: Paul Glendell
Greenbrae School, P1B. Image: Adam Tosh
Greenbrae School, P1A. Image: Adam Tosh
Glashieburn School, P1J.
Gilcomstoun School, P1K.
Gilcomstoun School, P1G.
Gilcomstoun School, P1B.
Forehill School, P1. Image: Adam Tosh
Abbotswell School, P1. Image: Adam Tosh
Brimmond School, P1D. Image: Adam Tosh
Bramble Brae School, P1. Image: Adam Tosh
Braehead School, P1M Mrs McNulty.
Braehead School, P1C Miss Crane.
Braehead School, P1-2 Miss Ross.
Culter School, P1.
Countesswells School, P1S Miss Savage. Image: Paul Glendell
Countesswells School, P1B Miss Brannen. Image: Paul Glendell
Cornhill School, P1, Room 5. Image: Adam Tosh
Cornhill School, P1, Room 4. Image: Adam Tosh
Cornhill School, P1, Room 3. Image: Adam Tosh
Charleston Primary School, P1.
Brimmond School, P1S. Image: Adam Tosh
Brimmond School, P1M. Image: Adam Tosh
Kaimhill School, P1FH.
Kaimhill School, P1CF.
Kingswells Primary School, P1GB.
Kingswells Primary School, P1BH.
Kingsford School, P1RW.
Kingsford school, P1NK.
Heathryburn Primary School, P1-2.
Heathryburn Primary School, P1M.
Ferryhill School at Walker Road, P1C.
Ferryhill School at Walker Road, P1PM