First Class 2025: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools

Check out our bumper First Class primary 1 photo gallery.

First Class 2025 schools.
By Mark Asquith & Katherine Ferries

First Class 2025: See your child’s school photo in our annual celebration of primary one pupils.

Now that they’ve had time to settle in, we hope parents, grandparents and family members enjoy spotting some familiar faces.

We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Moray and the Highlands.

Here is your gallery of photos from Aberdeenshire schools.

Buchanhaven Primary, P1A. Image: Natalia Kulintsova
Clerkhill Primary School, P1B.
Clerkhill school, P1-2B.
Crathie School, P1.
Crombie School, P1.
Cultercullen Primary School, P1.
Aberchirder School, P1.
Alehousewells Primary School, P1.
Anna Ritchie Complex Needs School, Room 1.
Arduthie School, P1BG. Image: Paul Glendell
Arduthie School, P1L. Image: Paul Glendell
Arduthie School, P1MM. Image: Paul Glendell
Arnage School, P1.
Auchenblae Primary School, P1.
Ballater School, P1. Image: Paul Glendell
Balmedie School, P1D.
Balmedie School, P1S-R.
Balmedie School, P2-1E.
Banchory Primary, P1B. Image: Paul Glendell
Banchory Primary, P1BG. Image: Paul Glendell
Banff Primary, CNP P1.
Banff Primary, P1.
Boddam Primary, P 1-2.
Buchanhaven Primary, P1-2. Image: Natalia Kulintsova
Oyne School, P1.
St Andrews Primary Fraserburgh, P1B.
Skene School, P1.
Rothienorman School, P1.
Rhynie Primary School, P1-2.
Redmyre Primary School, P1.
Premnay School, P1.
Portsoy Primary School, P1.
Portlethen, P1. By Paul Glendell
Port Erroll School, P1.
Port Elphinstone School, P1.
Peterhead Central School, P1-2.
Newburgh Mathers Primary School, P1.
New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary, P1.
New Machar School, P1R, Mrs Repper.
New Machar School, P1-2, Miss Morrison.
Midmill School, P1.
Mill O’ Forest Primary School, P1S.
Monquitter School, P1. By Natalia Kulintsova
New Deer Primary School, P1.
Methlick School, P1R.
Meldrum School, P1-2. By Natalia Kulintsova
Meldrum School, P1A. By Natalia Kulintsova
Meldrum School, P1B. By Natalia Kulintsova
Maud School, P1.
Marykirk Primary School, P1.
Macduff Primary School, P1O.
Macduff Primary School, P1M.
Luthermuir Primary School, P1.
Lumsden Primary School, P1-7.
Lumphanan School, P1.
Logie Durno School, P1. By Natalia Kulintsova
Lochpots School, P1.
Laurencekirk Primary, P1C Mrs Magowan. By Paul Glendell
Laurencekirk Primary, P1B Mrs Crowther. By Paul Glendell
Laurencekirk Primary, P1A Miss Easton. By Paul Glendell
Strath of Appin Primary School, P1 EME & GME.
Largue Primary, P1.
Lairhillock School, P1 Mrs Steel. BY Paul Glendell
Kincardine O’Neil School, P1.
Kennethmont School, P1.
Kemnay Primary School, P1. By Natalia Kulintsova
Kellands School, P1O.
Kellands School, P1D.
Keig School, P1.
Insch School, P1.
Hillside School, P1T Miss Thow, Mrs Scott. By Paul Glendell
Hillside School, P1-2 Mrs Ferguson. By Paul Glendell
Hillside School, P1 S-L Mrs Lynch. Image: Paul Glendell
Ardersier Primary, P1.
Ardgour Primary, P1.
Auldearn school, P1.
Ballachulish Primary School, P1.
Gordon Primary School, P1A.
Gordon Primary School, P1B.
Balloch Primary School, P1.
Glass Primary School, P1.
Banavie Primary School, P1.
Fyvie School, P1.
Bun Sgoil a’ Phluic, Class 1.
Fraserburgh North, P1.
Bridgend Primary School, P1.
Fraserburgh South Park School, P1S.
Fraserburgh South Park School, P1T.
Bishop Edens Primary School, P1.
Bun-sgoil Ath-Tharracail, C1.
Bun-sgoil Bhun-Easain, C1.
Fishermoss School, P1-2M. By Paul Glendell
Fishermoss School, P1-2S Miss Sang. By Paul Glendell
Fetterangus Primary School, P1.
Elrick School, P1S. By Natalia Kulintsova
Elrick School, P1-2. By Natalia Kulintsova
Ellon Primary School, P1RS.
Durris School, P1.
Dunnottar School, P1.
Newtonhill School, P1A. By Paul Glendell

 

Fettercairn Primary, P1.
Drumblade School, P1.
Newtonhill School, P1-2. By Paul Glendell
Newtonhill School, P1B. By Paul Glendell
Dunecht School, P1. By Natalia Kulintsova
Finzean School, P1.
Dales Park School, P1R.
Dales Park School, P1J.
Daviot Primary School, P1.
Tyrie School, P1.
St Andrews Primary Fraserburgh, P1h.
Ordiquhill School, P1
Ythan Bridge School, P1.
Westhill Primary School, P1-2. By Natalia Kulintsova
Westfield School, Class Atlantis.
Uryside School, P1s of P1-2 with Miss Kelman.
Uryside School, 1C with Mrs Kinghorn.
Uryside School, 1B with Mrs Thornton.
Uryside School, 1A with Miss Anderson.
Udny Green School, P1.
St Fergus Primary, P1.
Strichen School, P1.
Stuartfield School, P1.
Tarland Primary School, P1.
Tarves Primary, P1 Blue.
Tarves School, P1-2 Red.
Torphins School, P1. By Paul Glendell
Turriff Primary School, P1-2.
Turriff Primary School, P1B.
Turriff Primary School, P1A.

 

 