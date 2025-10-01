Education First Class 2025: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools Check out our bumper First Class primary 1 photo gallery. First Class 2025 schools. By Mark Asquith & Katherine Ferries October 1 2025, 6:00 am October 1 2025, 6:00 am Share First Class 2025: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/6855741/first-class-2025-aberdeenshire-schools-photo-gallery/ Copy Link First Class 2025: See your child’s school photo in our annual celebration of primary one pupils. Now that they’ve had time to settle in, we hope parents, grandparents and family members enjoy spotting some familiar faces. We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Moray and the Highlands. Here is your gallery of photos from Aberdeenshire schools. Buchanhaven Primary, P1A. Image: Natalia Kulintsova Clerkhill Primary School, P1B. Clerkhill school, P1-2B. Crathie School, P1. Crombie School, P1. Cultercullen Primary School, P1. Aberchirder School, P1. Alehousewells Primary School, P1. Anna Ritchie Complex Needs School, Room 1. Arduthie School, P1BG. Image: Paul Glendell Arduthie School, P1L. Image: Paul Glendell Arduthie School, P1MM. Image: Paul Glendell Arnage School, P1. Auchenblae Primary School, P1. Ballater School, P1. Image: Paul Glendell Balmedie School, P1D. Balmedie School, P1S-R. Balmedie School, P2-1E. Banchory Primary, P1B. Image: Paul Glendell Banchory Primary, P1BG. Image: Paul Glendell Banff Primary, CNP P1. Banff Primary, P1. Boddam Primary, P 1-2. Buchanhaven Primary, P1-2. Image: Natalia Kulintsova Oyne School, P1. St Andrews Primary Fraserburgh, P1B. Skene School, P1. Rothienorman School, P1. Rhynie Primary School, P1-2. Redmyre Primary School, P1. Premnay School, P1. Portsoy Primary School, P1. Portlethen, P1. By Paul Glendell Port Erroll School, P1. Port Elphinstone School, P1. Peterhead Central School, P1-2. Newburgh Mathers Primary School, P1. New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary, P1. New Machar School, P1R, Mrs Repper. New Machar School, P1-2, Miss Morrison. Midmill School, P1. Mill O’ Forest Primary School, P1S. Monquitter School, P1. By Natalia Kulintsova New Deer Primary School, P1. Methlick School, P1R. Meldrum School, P1-2. By Natalia Kulintsova Meldrum School, P1A. By Natalia Kulintsova Meldrum School, P1B. By Natalia Kulintsova Maud School, P1. Marykirk Primary School, P1. Macduff Primary School, P1O. Macduff Primary School, P1M. Luthermuir Primary School, P1. Lumsden Primary School, P1-7. Lumphanan School, P1. Logie Durno School, P1. By Natalia Kulintsova Lochpots School, P1. Laurencekirk Primary, P1C Mrs Magowan. By Paul Glendell Laurencekirk Primary, P1B Mrs Crowther. By Paul Glendell Laurencekirk Primary, P1A Miss Easton. By Paul Glendell Strath of Appin Primary School, P1 EME & GME. Largue Primary, P1. Lairhillock School, P1 Mrs Steel. BY Paul Glendell Kincardine O’Neil School, P1. Kennethmont School, P1. Kemnay Primary School, P1. By Natalia Kulintsova Kellands School, P1O. Kellands School, P1D. Keig School, P1. Insch School, P1. Hillside School, P1T Miss Thow, Mrs Scott. By Paul Glendell Hillside School, P1-2 Mrs Ferguson. By Paul Glendell Hillside School, P1 S-L Mrs Lynch. Image: Paul Glendell Ardersier Primary, P1. Ardgour Primary, P1. Auldearn school, P1. Ballachulish Primary School, P1. Gordon Primary School, P1A. Gordon Primary School, P1B. Balloch Primary School, P1. Glass Primary School, P1. Banavie Primary School, P1. Fyvie School, P1. Bun Sgoil a’ Phluic, Class 1. Fraserburgh North, P1. Bridgend Primary School, P1. Fraserburgh South Park School, P1S. Fraserburgh South Park School, P1T. Bishop Edens Primary School, P1. Bun-sgoil Ath-Tharracail, C1. Bun-sgoil Bhun-Easain, C1. Fishermoss School, P1-2M. By Paul Glendell Fishermoss School, P1-2S Miss Sang. By Paul Glendell Fetterangus Primary School, P1. Elrick School, P1S. By Natalia Kulintsova Elrick School, P1-2. By Natalia Kulintsova Ellon Primary School, P1RS. Durris School, P1. Dunnottar School, P1. Newtonhill School, P1A. By Paul Glendell Fettercairn Primary, P1. Drumblade School, P1. Newtonhill School, P1-2. By Paul Glendell Newtonhill School, P1B. By Paul Glendell Dunecht School, P1. By Natalia Kulintsova Finzean School, P1. Dales Park School, P1R. Dales Park School, P1J. Daviot Primary School, P1. Tyrie School, P1. St Andrews Primary Fraserburgh, P1h. Ordiquhill School, P1 Ythan Bridge School, P1. Westhill Primary School, P1-2. By Natalia Kulintsova Westfield School, Class Atlantis. Uryside School, P1s of P1-2 with Miss Kelman. Uryside School, 1C with Mrs Kinghorn. Uryside School, 1B with Mrs Thornton. Uryside School, 1A with Miss Anderson. Udny Green School, P1. St Fergus Primary, P1. Strichen School, P1. Stuartfield School, P1. Tarland Primary School, P1. Tarves Primary, P1 Blue. Tarves School, P1-2 Red. Torphins School, P1. By Paul Glendell Turriff Primary School, P1-2. Turriff Primary School, P1B. Turriff Primary School, P1A.