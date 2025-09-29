First Class 2025: Primary 1 photos from Highland schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Class 2025: Primary 1 photos from Highland schools

Check out our bumper First Class primary 1 photo gallery from schools across the Highlands.

First Class 2025 schools.
By Mark Asquith & Katherine Ferries

First Class 2025 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools, starting in the Highlands.

Now that they’ve had time to settle in, we hope parents, grandparents, and family members enjoy spotting some familiar faces.

We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Here is your gallery of photos from Highland schools.

Primary 1 pupils at Ardersier
Ardersier Primary, P1.
Two boys from primary one at Ardgour school.
Ardgour Primary, P1.
All the primary one pupils at Auldearn school.
Auldearn school, P1.
Three kids from Ballachulish Primary School.
Ballachulish Primary School, P1.
All the pupils from Balloch Primary School.
Balloch Primary School, P1.
Some of the children from Banavie Primary School.
Banavie Primary School, P1.
Two girls from Bishop Eden's Primary school.
Bishop Edens Primary School, P1.
Bridgend Primary School pupils enjoying their first year at school.
Bridgend Primary School, P1.
Two kids from Bun Sgoil a' Phluic school.
Bun Sgoil a’ Phluic, Class 1.
Bun-sgoil Ath-Tharracail pose on a bench for school photo.
Bun-sgoil Ath-Tharracail, C1.
Four children from Bun-sgoil Bhun-Easain school.
Bun-sgoil Bhun-Easain, C1.
Primary 1A and 1B at Bun-sgoil Ghaidhlig Inbhir Nis
Bun-sgoil Ghaidhlig Inbhir Nis, 1A and 1B.
Canisbay Primary kids.
Canisbay Primary, P1.
Cannich Bridge Primary children give a thumbs up to starting school.
Cannich Bridge Primary School, P1.
P1 at Caol Primary School pose on the steps.
Caol Primary School, P1.
Central School pupils pose for photo.
Central School, P1.
Pupils pose at Craighill Primary.
Craighill Primary School, P1 English.
Gaelic speaking class at Craighill Primary School.
Craighill Primary School, P1 Gaelic.
Crossroads school pupil starts P1.
Crossroads Primary School, P1.
Children at Crown Primary pose outside school.
Crown Primary School, P1.
Croy Primary children pose on bench outside school.
Croy Primary School, P1.
HIGH _Duncan Forbes Primary, P1.
Pupils show off their new red school jumpers at Dalintober Primary.
Dalintober Primary School, P1.
Outdoor photo for Dalneigh Primary School.
Dalneigh Primary School, P1.
English and gaelic pupils pose for photo on football pitch at Dingwall Primary School.
Dingwall Primary School, P1 English,Gaelic Med.
Young lad is ready to learn at Dunbeath Primary.
Dunbeath Primary School, P1-P4.
Farr Primary pupils in Inverness.
Farr primary Inverness, P1.
Big smiles from Gledfield Primary kids.
Gledfield Primary, P1.
Glencoe Primary kids look smart to start school.
Glencoe Primary, P1.
Primary one and two for Glenurquhart Primary.
Glenurquhart Primary, P1-2.
All smiles ahead of first school year at Golspie Primary.
Golspie Primary School, P1.
Smiles from Halkirk Primary children.
Halkirk Primary School, P1.
Hilton of Cadboll Primary pupils pose for school photo.
Hilton of Cadboll Primary, P1.
Pupils at Hilton Primary school.
Hilton Primary School, P1.
Little lad is ready for Inver Primary School.
Inver Primary School, P1.
Inverlochy Primary School kids are ready for their first year.
Inverlochy Primary School, P1.
Pupil is starting Kilchoan Primary.
Kilchoan Primary, P1.
Kinmylies Primary School pupils pose for photo in the playground.
Kinmylies Primary School, p1.
Kirkhill Primary School kids are ready to tackle the year.
Kirkhill Primary School, P1.
Kyleakin Primary kids smile ahead of their first year at school.
Kyleakin Primary, P1.
P1A pupils at Lochardil Primary School.
Lochardil Primary School, P1A.
P1B pupils at Lochardil Primary School.
Lochardil Primary School, P1B.
Big smile ahead of first year at Melvich Primary.
Melvich Primary School, P1.
Merkinch Primary pupils pose in classroom.
Merkinch Primary, P1 & P1-2.
Ness Castle Primary kids pose in their blue uniforms.
Ness Castle Primary School, P1.
Kids pose in the purple and turquoise uniforms of Newton Park Primary.
Newton Park Primary, P1.
Newtonmore Primary School children are all smiles.
Newtonmore Primary School , 1-4G.
P1 English class for Newtonmore Primary.
Newtonmore Primary School, P1 English.
Kids hold up signs for Noss Primary School.
Noss Primary School, P1-2B.
More children from Noss Primary.
Noss Primary School, P1R.
Park Primary children show off their blue uniforms.
Park Primary School, P1.
Reay Primary kids pose on wooden tractor.
Reay Primary School, P1.
Rosebank Primary pose under tree for school photo.
Rosebank Primary, P1D.
Primary ones in Smithton Primary gym for photo.
Smithton Primary School, P1.
Another photo of primary one from Smithton Primary.
Smithton Primary School, P1.
South Lodge Primary kids pose on playground apparatus.
South Lodge Primary, P1.
St Duthus school kids are very happy to be starting primary.
St Duthus, Class 1.
Kids in the navy blue of St Joseph's RC Primary.
St Joseph’s RC Primary, P1.
Strath of Appin Primary School boys are ready for the year.
Strath of Appin Primary School, P1 EME & GME.
Strathdearn Primary sit on bench for school photo.
Strathdearn Primary, P1.
Stratherrick Primary School pose on giant stone.
Stratherrick Primary School, P1.
Tarbat Old Primary School kids.
Tarbat Old Primary School, P1.
Two little lads from Thrumster Primary School.
Thrumster Primary School, P1.
Blue is the colour for Tong Primary School photos.
Tong Primary School, GL1.
Ullapool Primary kids pose on school bench.
Ullapool Primary, EP1.
Two girls take school photo outside Watten Primary School.
Watten Primary School, P1.