Education Gallery: Aberdeen students from NESCol campuses mark graduation at city's Music Hall Hundreds of students from North East Scotland College (NESCol) celebrated their graduation. Graduates share a laugh during the North East Scotland College ceremony at Aberdeen's Music Hall on Tuesday. By Katherine Ferries, Mark Asquith & Kami Thomson October 7 2025, 4:06 pm Hundreds of North East Scotland College (Nescol) students from Aberdeen City Campus and Altens Campus graduated on Tuesday October 7 2025 at the Music Hall in Aberdeen. The ceremonies celebrated learners across a wide range of courses, including creative arts, computing, business, health and social care, engineering, sciences, apprenticeships, and many more. Press and Journal photographer Kami Thomson went along to capture the day. The Music Hall in Aberdeen is filled with graduates and guests as North East Scotland College celebrates its 2025 graduation ceremony. Graduates Shaun Bothwell, Savanah Hunter and Nicole Cheyne celebrate their success at the North East Scotland College 2025 ceremony in Aberdeen. NESCol principal Neil Cowie congratulates graduates on stage during the 2025 North East Scotland College ceremony at Aberdeen's Music Hall. Lauren Diack, Anya Mowat and Corey McGill celebrate their graduation at the North East Scotland College 2025 ceremony in Aberdeen. Viera and Radoslav Vidis celebrate their achievements at the North East Scotland College 2025 graduation ceremony in Aberdeen. A graduate is congratulated on stage by NESCol principal Neil Cowie during the 2025 North East Scotland College ceremony in Aberdeen. Graduate Nikki Weir celebrates her North East Scotland College achievement at the 2025 ceremony in Aberdeen's Music Hall. Graduates make their way through the Music Hall in Aberdeen, flowers in hand, as the 2025 North East Scotland College ceremony concludes. Graduates from North East Scotland College gather at Aberdeen's Music Hall, smiling proudly as the 2025 ceremonies get underway. NESCol principal Neil Cowie congratulates a graduate on stage during the North East Scotland College 2025 ceremony in Aberdeen. Graduates from North East Scotland College make their entrance at Aberdeen's Music Hall as friends and family applaud their achievements. A smiling graduate crosses the stage to receive her award during the North East Scotland College ceremony at Aberdeen's Music Hall. Musician Peter Third performs on stage at Aberdeen's Music Hall to open the 2025 North East Scotland College graduation ceremony. Graduates seated proudly during the North East Scotland College 2025 ceremony at Aberdeen's Music Hall. A proud graduate smiles on stage during the 2025 North East Scotland College ceremony at Aberdeen's Music Hall. Graduates Kim Murdoch and Aimee McIntyre celebrate their success at the North East Scotland College 2025 ceremony in Aberdeen. Graduates Alyssa Wood and James Murison celebrate their achievements at the North East Scotland College 2025 ceremony in Aberdeen. A group of North East Scotland College graduates pose together ahead of the 2025 ceremony at Aberdeen's Music Hall. A graduate is congratulated on stage by NESCol principal Neil Cowie during the 2025 North East Scotland College ceremony in Aberdeen. The Music Hall in Aberdeen is filled with graduates and guests as North East Scotland College celebrates its 2025 graduation ceremony. Graduates celebrate together after receiving their awards at the North East Scotland College ceremony in Aberdeen's Music Hall. Rows of North East Scotland College graduates fill the Music Hall in Aberdeen during Tuesday's 2025 ceremony. North East Scotland College graduates make their way into the Music Hall in Aberdeen as the 2025 ceremony begins. A North East Scotland College graduate is congratulated on stage during the 2025 ceremony at Aberdeen's Music Hall. Musician Peter Third performs an acoustic set to open the North East Scotland College 2025 graduation ceremony at Aberdeen's Music Hall. A piper welcomes guests outside Aberdeen's Music Hall as graduates arrive for the North East Scotland College 2025 ceremony. Friends pose for a photo outside Aberdeen's Music Hall as celebrations begin for the North East Scotland College 2025 graduation ceremony.