Gallery: Aberdeen students from NESCol campuses mark graduation at city’s Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Education

Gallery: Aberdeen students from NESCol campuses mark graduation at city’s Music Hall

Hundreds of students from North East Scotland College (NESCol) celebrated their graduation.

Two North East Scotland College graduates in black gowns with red and white stoles smiling and talking during the 2025 ceremony at Aberdeen’s Music Hall.
Graduates share a laugh during the North East Scotland College ceremony at Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Tuesday.
By Katherine Ferries, Mark Asquith & Kami Thomson

Hundreds of North East Scotland College (Nescol) students from Aberdeen City Campus and Altens Campus graduated on Tuesday October 7 2025 at the Music Hall in Aberdeen.

The ceremonies celebrated learners across a wide range of courses, including creative arts, computing, business, health and social care, engineering, sciences, apprenticeships, and many more.

Press and Journal photographer Kami Thomson went along to capture the day.

Wide view of the North East Scotland College 2025 graduation ceremony at Aberdeen’s Music Hall, showing the stage, large NESCol banners, and audience of graduates.
The Music Hall in Aberdeen is filled with graduates and guests as North East Scotland College celebrates its 2025 graduation ceremony.
Shaun Bothwell, Savanah Hunter and Nicole Cheyne wearing black graduation gowns with red stoles at the North East Scotland College 2025 graduation ceremony in Aberdeen.
Graduates Shaun Bothwell, Savanah Hunter and Nicole Cheyne celebrate their success at the North East Scotland College 2025 ceremony in Aberdeen.
Nescol principal Neil Cowie shaking hands and congratulating a smiling graduate on stage during the 2025 North East Scotland College ceremony in Aberdeen.
NESCol principal Neil Cowie congratulates graduates on stage during the 2025 North East Scotland College ceremony at Aberdeen’s Music Hall.
Graduates Lauren Diack, Anya Mowat and Corey McGill smiling in their gowns and hoods during the North East Scotland College 2025 graduation ceremony.
Lauren Diack, Anya Mowat and Corey McGill celebrate their graduation at the North East Scotland College 2025 ceremony in Aberdeen.
Viera and Radoslav Vidis wearing black graduation gowns with white stoles, standing together and smiling under purple lighting at the North East Scotland College 2025 ceremony.
Viera and Radoslav Vidis celebrate their achievements at the North East Scotland College 2025 graduation ceremony in Aberdeen.
Female North East Scotland College graduate shaking hands with principal Neil Cowie on stage during the 2025 ceremony at Aberdeen’s Music Hall.
A graduate is congratulated on stage by NESCol principal Neil Cowie during the 2025 North East Scotland College ceremony in Aberdeen.
Nikki Weir wearing a black graduation gown and white stole at the North East Scotland College 2025 graduation ceremony in Aberdeen’s Music Hall.
Graduate Nikki Weir celebrates her North East Scotland College achievement at the 2025 ceremony in Aberdeen’s Music Hall.
North East Scotland College graduates walking through the Music Hall in Aberdeen after the 2025 ceremony, one holding a bouquet of pink flowers.
Graduates make their way through the Music Hall in Aberdeen, flowers in hand, as the 2025 North East Scotland College ceremony concludes.
North East Scotland College students in graduation gowns seated at the Music Hall in Aberdeen, smiling during the 2025 graduation ceremony.
Graduates from North East Scotland College gather at Aberdeen’s Music Hall, smiling proudly as the 2025 ceremonies get underway.
Nescol principal Neil Cowie shaking hands with a male graduate in a gown during the 2025 North East Scotland College graduation ceremony at Aberdeen’s Music Hall.
NESCol principal Neil Cowie congratulates a graduate on stage during the North East Scotland College 2025 ceremony in Aberdeen.
Group of North East Scotland College graduates in black gowns with red stoles walking into the Music Hall in Aberdeen during the 2025 ceremony.
Graduates from North East Scotland College make their entrance at Aberdeen’s Music Hall as friends and family applaud their achievements.
Female North East Scotland College graduate in a black gown smiling as she reaches out to shake hands on stage during the 2025 ceremony in Aberdeen.
A smiling graduate crosses the stage to receive her award during the North East Scotland College ceremony at Aberdeen’s Music Hall.
Performer Peter Third playing guitar on stage beside large illuminated “NESCOL 2025” letters during the North East Scotland College graduation ceremony in Aberdeen.
Musician Peter Third performs on stage at Aberdeen’s Music Hall to open the 2025 North East Scotland College graduation ceremony.
North East Scotland College graduates in gowns seated and smiling during the 2025 graduation ceremony at Aberdeen’s Music Hall.
Graduates seated proudly during the North East Scotland College 2025 ceremony at Aberdeen’s Music Hall.
Female North East Scotland College graduate in a black gown and white stole smiling on stage during the 2025 graduation ceremony in Aberdeen.
A proud graduate smiles on stage during the 2025 North East Scotland College ceremony at Aberdeen’s Music Hall.
Kim Murdoch and Aimee McIntyre wearing black graduation gowns and white stoles, smiling together at the North East Scotland College 2025 graduation ceremony in Aberdeen.
Graduates Kim Murdoch and Aimee McIntyre celebrate their success at the North East Scotland College 2025 ceremony in Aberdeen.
Alyssa Wood and James Murison wearing black graduation gowns and white stoles, smiling together at the North East Scotland College 2025 ceremony in Aberdeen.
Graduates Alyssa Wood and James Murison celebrate their achievements at the North East Scotland College 2025 ceremony in Aberdeen.
Five North East Scotland College graduates in black gowns smiling together before the 2025 graduation ceremony at Aberdeen’s Music Hall.
A group of North East Scotland College graduates pose together ahead of the 2025 ceremony at Aberdeen’s Music Hall.
Female North East Scotland College graduate in a gown with a red stole shaking hands with principal Neil Cowie on stage during the 2025 ceremony at Aberdeen’s Music Hall.
A graduate is congratulated on stage by NESCol principal Neil Cowie during the 2025 North East Scotland College ceremony in Aberdeen.
Wide view of the North East Scotland College 2025 graduation ceremony at Aberdeen’s Music Hall, showing the stage, large NESCol banners, and audience of graduates.
The Music Hall in Aberdeen is filled with graduates and guests as North East Scotland College celebrates its 2025 graduation ceremony.
Four North East Scotland College graduates wearing gowns and smiling together after the 2025 ceremony at the Music Hall in Aberdeen.
Graduates celebrate together after receiving their awards at the North East Scotland College ceremony in Aberdeen’s Music Hall.
Large group of North East Scotland College students in black gowns seated at Aberdeen’s Music Hall during the 2025 graduation ceremony.
Rows of North East Scotland College graduates fill the Music Hall in Aberdeen during Tuesday’s 2025 ceremony.
Students from North East Scotland College in graduation gowns walk into the Music Hall in Aberdeen during the 2025 graduation ceremony.
North East Scotland College graduates make their way into the Music Hall in Aberdeen as the 2025 ceremony begins.
North East Scotland College graduate in a gown shaking hands with an academic on stage during the 2025 graduation ceremony at Aberdeen’s Music Hall.
A North East Scotland College graduate is congratulated on stage during the 2025 ceremony at Aberdeen’s Music Hall.
Peter Third singing and playing guitar on stage at the North East Scotland College 2025 graduation ceremony in Aberdeen’s Music Hall.
Musician Peter Third performs an acoustic set to open the North East Scotland College 2025 graduation ceremony at Aberdeen’s Music Hall.
Male bagpiper in a blue tartan kilt performing outside Aberdeen’s Music Hall during the North East Scotland College 2025 graduation ceremony.
A piper welcomes guests outside Aberdeen’s Music Hall as graduates arrive for the North East Scotland College 2025 ceremony.
Close-up of a phone taking a photo of two graduates smiling outside Aberdeen’s Music Hall during the North East Scotland College 2025 ceremony.
Friends pose for a photo outside Aberdeen’s Music Hall as celebrations begin for the North East Scotland College 2025 graduation ceremony.