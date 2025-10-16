Kingswells nursery named best in Scotland as forest school boosts children’s confidence

What greater education could there be than the lessons provided by the great outdoors?

Sharing stories around a campfire, nurturing plants and wildlife, practising mindfulness surrounded by the peace of the woods – the natural world has so much to offer.

And that’s as true for little ones as it is adults.

At the Great Western Early Years (GW Early Years) Kingswells nursery in Aberdeenshire, a thriving forest school means children are immersed in nature for much of their day, learning and playing in the woods.

A new focus on the Kingswells forest school

Outdoor learning has long been a focus for GW Early Years but Lewis Walker, who is also a classroom leader at Kingswells, has relaunched the nursery’s forest school programme for three to five-year-olds.

Children spend their mornings outdoors, enjoying a mix of structured activities (like story time, fire-building, mini beast hunts, litter picking and more) and free time for imaginative play.

Although it looks all fun and games, there are serious advantages to outdoor learning. That includes immediate health benefits like boosting vitamin D and engaging in more physical activity, and longer-term ones like teaching children about the environment and their place in the world.

That’s partly why Lewis is undergoing Forest School Outdoor Leader training, a year-long qualification programme. He’s pouring all his knowledge and passion into the Kingswells forest school programme.

He says: “There’s a lot to it. The forest school is all about building confidence, resilience and self-esteem. All children are different, but it’s about giving them a safe environment to challenge themselves and take risks – that’s what I love about it.

“We have one child who didn’t communicate much with adults outside of their parents during the sessions. Over time, when starting the programme, this child started to say small words like ‘worm’. Now, they are starting to interact more and play with their friends while at forest school. Maybe it’s the freedom or being in a small group setting, but we’ve seen this child’s confidence in speaking grow.

“On the other hand, we have children who are always asking if they can come to forest school and we get them outdoors as much we can. We’re going to be doing forest school all year round, offering children a chance to get out and into nature during all seasons.”

The benefits of outdoor learning

While already seeing benefits for individual children, it’s also been a real boost for the sense of community in the nursery. Children and their families have enjoyed taster sessions, with parents particularly pleased when they see the level of care and risk assessment that goes on behind the scenes to keep the forest school safe.

Jaclyn Philip is the general manager and daughter of GW Early Years founder Cindi Black. While she praises Lewis as being the heart of Kingswells’ forest school, it’s an offering that she’s equally passionate about.

She said: “When children are immersed in the woods, it takes away any limits on their imagination. There are no walls, so minds can wander as well as bodies. It brings children back to a place of imagination.

“Being outdoors introduces them to nature as a tool for mindfulness, but it also shows how being connected to nature is a way of life. We’re teaching them about caring for our environment, and about how to be safe outdoors too.”

An award-winning approach

Meanwhile, indoors at Kingswells, the focus is on building an interior environment that’s also supportive and engaging.

The nursery aims to be a home-from-home, where children are made to feel like an important part of their rooms and groups. Warm touches like couches and lamps help to create a cosy feeling throughout.

It all combines to create a winning approach, with GW Early Years Kingswells recently being named Nursery of the Year Scotland at the 2025 National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA) awards. It was also a finalist in the NDNA Children’s Rights awards.

Many of the staff at Kingswells have been with the nursery between 10 and 25 years, and their most recent award wins are testament to their dedication.

Jaclyn said: “Everyone in our nursery works so hard to make sure we’re supporting the rights of children. They are at the centre of everything we do. Having someone external recognise our efforts and tell us we’re doing it well, that it’s working, means a lot.”

There are currently places available at the GW Early Years Kingswells branch, so your child can benefit from its award-winning approach to outdoor learning and care.

