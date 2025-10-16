Kingswells nursery named best in Scotland as forest school boosts children’s confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Education

Kingswells nursery named best in Scotland as forest school boosts children’s confidence

An award-winning Aberdeenshire nursery is focusing on the power of nature with its year-round forest school.

In partnership with Great Western Early Years
Nursery students enjoying the Kingswells forest school
Students enjoying story time outdoors in the Kingswells forest school.

What greater education could there be than the lessons provided by the great outdoors?

Sharing stories around a campfire, nurturing plants and wildlife, practising mindfulness surrounded by the peace of the woods – the natural world has so much to offer.

And that’s as true for little ones as it is adults.

At the Great Western Early Years (GW Early Years) Kingswells nursery in Aberdeenshire, a thriving forest school means children are immersed in nature for much of their day, learning and playing in the woods.

A new focus on the Kingswells forest school

Lewis Walker in the Kingswells forest school
Lewis Walker is undergoing Forest School Outdoor Leader training, a year-long qualification programme.

Outdoor learning has long been a focus for GW Early Years but Lewis Walker, who is also a classroom leader at Kingswells, has relaunched the nursery’s forest school programme for three to five-year-olds.

Children spend their mornings outdoors, enjoying a mix of structured activities (like story time, fire-building, mini beast hunts, litter picking and more) and free time for imaginative play.

Although it looks all fun and games, there are serious advantages to outdoor learning. That includes immediate health benefits like boosting vitamin D and engaging in more physical activity, and longer-term ones like teaching children about the environment and their place in the world.

That’s partly why Lewis is undergoing Forest School Outdoor Leader training, a year-long qualification programme. He’s pouring all his knowledge and passion into the Kingswells forest school programme.

Nursery students playing in the Kingswells forest school.
The aim of the forest school is to build confidence and resilience in children.

He says: “There’s a lot to it. The forest school is all about building confidence, resilience and self-esteem. All children are different, but it’s about giving them a safe environment to challenge themselves and take risks – that’s what I love about it.

“We have one child who didn’t communicate much with adults outside of their parents during the sessions. Over time, when starting the programme, this child started to say small words like ‘worm’. Now, they are starting to interact more and play with their friends while at forest school. Maybe it’s the freedom or being in a small group setting, but we’ve seen this child’s confidence in speaking grow.

“On the other hand, we have children who are always asking if they can come to forest school and we get them outdoors as much we can. We’re going to be doing forest school all year round, offering children a chance to get out and into nature during all seasons.”

The benefits of outdoor learning

While already seeing benefits for individual children, it’s also been a real boost for the sense of community in the nursery. Children and their families have enjoyed taster sessions, with parents particularly pleased when they see the level of care and risk assessment that goes on behind the scenes to keep the forest school safe.

Nursery students smiling outdoors in the Kingswells forest school.
Outdoor learning helps children understand more about the environment and their place in the world.

Jaclyn Philip is the general manager and daughter of GW Early Years founder Cindi Black. While she praises Lewis as being the heart of Kingswells’ forest school, it’s an offering that she’s equally passionate about.

She said: “When children are immersed in the woods, it takes away any limits on their imagination. There are no walls, so minds can wander as well as bodies. It brings children back to a place of imagination.

“Being outdoors introduces them to nature as a tool for mindfulness, but it also shows how being connected to nature is a way of life. We’re teaching them about caring for our environment, and about how to be safe outdoors too.”

An award-winning approach

Nursery student at Kingswells nursery
Children at Kingswells are immersed in nature as part of the forest school.

Meanwhile, indoors at Kingswells, the focus is on building an interior environment that’s also supportive and engaging.

The nursery aims to be a home-from-home, where children are made to feel like an important part of their rooms and groups. Warm touches like couches and lamps help to create a cosy feeling throughout.

It all combines to create a winning approach, with GW Early Years Kingswells recently being named Nursery of the Year Scotland at the 2025 National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA) awards. It was also a finalist in the NDNA Children’s Rights awards.

Many of the staff at Kingswells have been with the nursery between 10 and 25 years, and their most recent award wins are testament to their dedication.

Jaclyn said: “Everyone in our nursery works so hard to make sure we’re supporting the rights of children. They are at the centre of everything we do. Having someone external recognise our efforts and tell us we’re doing it well, that it’s working, means a lot.”

There are currently places available at the GW Early Years Kingswells branch, so your child can benefit from its award-winning approach to outdoor learning and care.

Find out more about the GW Early Years Kingswells nursery and its thriving forest school.

Conversation