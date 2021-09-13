Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Farming

SPONSORED: Samaritans: We can help north-east farmers facing stress and fatigue

By Sponsored Content
September 13, 2021, 9:00 am
A farmer working. Farmers stress and fatigue aberdeen

It’s a busy time of year for farmers as they harvest fields and with that comes a lot of risk of accidents and injuries.

Long days and tight deadlines can increase the pressure workers face – as well as make them feel more run down and tired.

And that extra stress and fatigue can increase the risk of accidents for farmers, studies have found. But the Samaritans are here to help manage that stress before accidents happen.

Farming risk study

A recent study by the University of Aberdeen has shown that stress and fatigue are a key cause of agricultural accidents.

Ilinca-Ruxandra Tone, from the university’s research team, explains: “We found consistently that farmers’ stress and fatigue can negatively affect their mental picture of what is going on which leads to accidents and incidents.

“This is hugely significant given that stress and fatigue are prevalent issues in agriculture, alongside more serious mental health issues and our findings extend our knowledge to establish a link between stress and fatigue and situation awareness.”

Aberdeen Samaritans reaching out

Now the Aberdeen branch of the Samaritans are urging farmers to get in touch if they are feeling stressed – to help avoid the risk of a nasty accident. The study highlighted that incidents had happened where farmers had failed to notice something or misjudged the size of the vehicle due to stress and fatigue.

This year the branch has been focusing on reaching out to members of the agricultural community, many of whom are suffering in silence.

Branch member and deputy regional director for Scotland, Elaine Mottram, said: “The findings of this study are so relevant to this Samaritans campaign.

“It’s important that those who might be experiencing stress or feel troubled and preoccupied by pressures, know that we are available to support them 24/7. Just by sharing worries and concerns and by someone listening, things can begin to feel more manageable.

“Hopefully by making that call to us, you will be reducing the chances of an accident and keeping yourself and those around you safer.”

Other issues identified in the farming community are feelings of isolation and loneliness, coupled with anxiety about the industry and markets.

Helping the Samaritans

As a charity, the Samaritans relies on generous donations from the community.

If can help the Aberdeen branch continue its vital work, please text ABSAMS to 70085 to make a £5 donation.

You can also visit the Aberdeen Samaritans website for other ways to donate.

How to get help

Volunteers with the Samaritans are trained to listen without judgement and allow the space for someone to open up and hopefully release some of the burden they are carrying.

If you, or someone you know, needs to talk call the Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. Everything you say is kept confidential. The Samaritans also have an app you can download to your phone, which can provide self-help tips.

Find out more at the Samaritans website.

