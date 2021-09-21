Hundreds of Robert Gordon University students hit by loan payment delays

A “technical issue” at an Aberdeen university meant 800 students were left waiting for vital loan payments.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) said a “small number” of students at the higher education institution had to wait for their Student Loans Company cash to come through.

Bosses at the Garthdee-based university said the delay for payments was down to an “internal technical issue”.

They stressed anyone hit by it was given financial help – but the issue was bad timing at the start of students’ time at university.

Due to an internal technical issue with the system for processing SAAS payments, which has now been resolved, there has been a delay for a small number of students receiving their funds.” A spokesman from RGU.

Scottish Government officials confirmed there were no issues on their side.

RGU said the problems had been resolved and all payments should be received by Friday but asked any students worried about the delay to contact them.

Loan payment delay: What RGU says

“In all cases reported, we have offered immediate financial support for the affected students until their funds are received, which will be within five working days.”

RGU was granted university status in 1992 and earlier this month renowned percussionist Evelyn Glennie was officially appointed as chancellor.

Were you affected? How to get help

The spokesman said: “Any students who have a concern over their payment can contact our dedicated student finance team on studentfinance@rgu.ac.uk”