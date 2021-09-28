Teen charged with attempted murder at Aberdeen halls

A teenager has appeared in court charged with attempted murder at an Aberdeen University halls of residence.

Robert Hastie, 18, made no plea when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the alleged incident, which took place at the Hillhead Halls of Residence.

Police officers attended after an 18-year-old was found seriously injured at the Aberdeen University halls at around 4.55am on Friday.

The man was then taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) for treatment.

It is understood he was treated for a stab wound.

Hastie, whose address was given only as Aberdeen, is facing one charge of assault to severe injury, permanent impairment and attempted murder.

He was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Aberdeen University assisting police with inquiries

Detective Inspector Graeme Skene, from North East CID, said: “Around 4.55am on Friday, September 24, officers were called to Hillhead Halls of Residence in Aberdeen, following the reported serious assault of an 18-year-old man.

“He has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“At this time, there will be an increased police presence in the area and we are working closely with staff at the University of Aberdeen to provide reassurance to the student community.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen University added: “We are currently assisting police with their inquiries following an alleged assault that took place in the grounds of our Hillhead halls of residence in the early hours of this morning.

“We have taken steps to reassure residents that this was an isolated incident and that an individual has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

“No residents were harmed, and there is no ongoing risk to residents or the wider community.”