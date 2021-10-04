Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RGU’s Aberdeen Business School ready to start helping firms to grow

By Keith Findlay
October 4, 2021, 11:45 am
Professor Elizabeth Gammie, head of RGU's Aberdeen Business School.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) aims to support growth and help boost the economy post-Covid through the UK Government-funded Help to Grow scheme.

The university’s new Help to Grow: Management executive development programme is accredited by the Small Business Charter.

It is targeted specifically at the small and medium-sized enterprise sector.

The course offers leadership and management training, alongside one-to-one business mentor support.

Companies will develop a business growth plan to help them realise their potential.”

Professor Elizabeth Gammie, Aberdeen Business School.

RGU’s Aberdeen Business School (ABS) was recently awarded Small Business Charter accreditation, which recognises support for local economies and student entrepreneurship.

Professor Elizabeth Gammie, head of ABS, said economic sustainability and growth within the region were a key focus for the university.

She added: “As the only business school north of the central belt entitled to run the Help to Grow scheme, we are looking forward to supporting businesses in the north and north-east of Scotland as we all recover from the economic consequences of the pandemic.

Building resilience, boosting performance

“We have the knowledge and expertise to help businesses recover and build resilience in the current climate, while also boosting performance and generating longer-term growth.

“The in-depth curriculum will support companies to build capabilities in leadership, innovation, digital adoption, employee engagement, marketing, responsible business, and financial management.

“By the end of the Help to Grow: Management programme, companies will develop a business growth plan to help them realise their potential.”

Starts next month

The school will work with local businesses and industry leaders across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the wider region to identify relevant strategic opportunities and help to drive business growth.

Its 12-week Help to Grow practical management programme aims to support senior managers with expert-led webinars, mentoring and peer-to-peer working. It is 90% funded by the Treasury.

There are 20 spaces available for the first intake starting early next month, with the course open for applications via www.rgu.ac.uk/helptogrow

