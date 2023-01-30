‘Without mentors, the industry will suffer’: Award-winning lecturer dedicates winnings to late friend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

UHI Inverness painting and decorating lecturer Mark Mitchell was named Mentor of the Year and is donating his prize money to cancer research in honour of a friend and colleague.

After receiving his award, Mr Mitchell spoke about how important mentors are for the future of the industry.

With many painters and decorators in the twilight of their careers, he said that positive mentors are important not only for inspiring the next generation, but ensuring that there is one.

He finished as runner-up in the 2021 awards and received eight nominations for this year’s top prize. The award is sponsored by professional painting tools manufacturer Purdy.

Mr Mitchell received £1,000 along with his award, and he chose to donate those winnings to Prostate Cancer UK, in honour of his late friend and colleague Alan Duncan.

Mentoring is a key component of UHI Inverness’s trade courses, and Mr Mitchell said that this recognition is especially meaningful because it came from student nominations.

UHI’s Mark Mitchell helping the next generation

He was nominated for his commitment and passion in the classroom. Mark is incredibly proud when he sees students go through college and then go on to establish their own businesses.

Mark said that many painters and decorators are in the later stages of their careers.

“If we don’t mentor the next generations and pass our knowledge on to them, the industry will suffer. With Mentor of the Year, Purdy has recognised this.”

Alan Duncan ‘fought long and hard against prostate cancer’

He added that he was glad to be able to use his winnings as a platform. He hopes the donation will help others to remember his friend, Alan, and contribute to potentially life-saving research.

“I am incredibly proud to have won Mentor of the Year and so pleased to be able to donate the prize money to Prostate Cancer UK, in memory of my friend and colleague Alan Duncan who passed away in 2019, after battling prostate cancer for a number of years.”

Alan worked as a painting and decorating technician at UHI Inverness for more than 10 years.

Mark added: “Alan was a popular and well-loved member of the team. He used to accompany our apprentices to competitions all over Scotland. He fought long and hard against prostate cancer and supported fellow sufferers by talking at support meetings at Maggie’s Centre.”

Award and donation prove mentor’s class

Carrie Higgins, tertiary education leader at UHI Inverness, said Mark’s award was well-earned. His decision to donate his winnings in Alan’s memory is further proof that he deserved the honour, she added.

“The fact that Mark received eight nominations proves that he is highly regarded by his apprentices, who recognise his commitment to their training and his determination to ensure they all reach their potential.

“Mark is dedicated to sharing his skills, knowledge and experience to nurture future talent in the industry he loves, and he takes pride in developing constructive relationships with his apprentices, which is the definition of a true mentor.”

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Parents raise crush fears over ‘dangerous’ Inverness Royal Academy

Teacher strike latest: Here’s what you need to know

How will I know if my child is ‘ready’ for school?