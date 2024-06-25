Stonehaven student left bed-bound and unable to feed herself due to rare condition graduates against odds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven student left bed-bound and unable to feed herself due to rare condition graduates against odds

Rebecca Davis graduated three years after her peers, due to an agonising condition with symptoms including a bone-deep itch, insomnia and brain fog.

By Calum Petrie
Rebecca Davis is graduating happy and healthy, having been to hell and back.
Rebecca Davis is graduating happy and healthy, having been to hell and back.

A Stonehaven student who was left bed-bound and unable to feed herself due to a rare condition has graduated against the odds from Aberdeen University.

Rebecca Davis, 25, had a promising start to university life after arriving in Aberdeen in 2017 to study Politics and International Relations.

But having made new friends, and thriving in her coursework, a misunderstood health condition in her final year threatened to upset everything she’d worked hard for.

In February 2021, Rebecca began experiencing symptoms of what was originally thought to be multiple health conditions.

The symptoms began interfering with her ability to study, but that was just that start.

Stonehaven student Rebecca Davis while suffering from a rare condition
Rebecca while going through topical steroid withdrawal.

Rare condition often misdiagnosed: Stonehaven student left to research illness herself

“Through much personal research, it was discovered I was in the early stages of Topical Steroid Withdrawal (TSW), a condition caused by medications I had been using on my skin for years.

“There was little support from doctors as many consider it rare, often misdiagnosing it as worsening eczema, and unfortunately there is no guaranteed treatment other than time.

“I experienced – and continue to experience – many symptoms that made continuing my studies to the standard I expect of myself impossible.”

Stonehaven student Rebecca Davis' back with itchy, burning red patches while suffering from a rare condition
TSW causes a burning, bone-deep itch.

In May 2021, Rebecca felt she had no choice but to withdraw from university.

TSW can present itself in various ways.

Symptoms can include redness, burning, a bone-deep itch and the flaking and oozing of the skin, as well as hormonal issues, thermal dysregulation, adrenal fatigue, increased allergic response, insomnia and brain fog.

These symptoms resulted in Rebecca being bed-bound and, at times, unable to feed and wash herself.

‘I was devastated’: Symptoms ‘too intense to work through’

Rebecca and a man drinking and smiling at the camera
Rebecca’s university days were three years longer than anticipated, and full of ups and downs.

The Stonehaven student returned to her studies in January 2022, but the symptoms returned, and that spring she was forced to pause her studies again.

She remembers: “I was devastated, but the illness I was experiencing was too intense to work through.

“And so the decision was made, with encouragement from my parents and support from the university, to take a full year out to give myself the best chance of recovering.

“I am incredibly lucky to have had the support of my family, particularly my mum, during that period. Many people going through TSW aren’t able to take the time they need to heal, or don’t have that familial support.”

After a break to focus on her health, and thanks to the support of those around her, and the university, Rebecca was finally able to complete her degree this year.

‘Graduating has been a long time coming’

Though her journey to graduation has been longer than she expected, Rebecca is now ready for life after university.

What exactly the future holds is unclear, but one thing she does know is that she’ll be using her voice to help others going through TSW.

Rebecca smiling at the camera
‘It was difficult watching my peers in the Class of 2021 graduate and begin their careers.’

“My mother and I will spend the rest of our lives talking to anyone who will listen about what happened to me and others like me.

“We’re passionate about advocating for TSW victims and raising awareness on how to prevent further cases as well as how to support current sufferers.”

She added: “Graduating has been a long time coming.

“While it was difficult watching my peers in the Class of 2021 graduate and begin their careers, my experience has taught me that everyone has to go at their own pace.

“Had I pushed myself while being so unwell, my work would have suffered and I would have been hugely disappointed in myself.

“Completing my degree at long last feels like the final part in this chapter in my life, and I am very much ready to move forward.

“I can’t wait to walk across the stage on graduation day, and I am incredibly proud to be part of the Class of 2024.”

