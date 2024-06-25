Stonehaven student left bed-bound and unable to feed herself due to rare condition graduates against odds

A Stonehaven student who was left bed-bound and unable to feed herself due to a rare condition has graduated against the odds from Aberdeen University.

Rebecca Davis, 25, had a promising start to university life after arriving in Aberdeen in 2017 to study Politics and International Relations.

But having made new friends, and thriving in her coursework, a misunderstood health condition in her final year threatened to upset everything she’d worked hard for.

In February 2021, Rebecca began experiencing symptoms of what was originally thought to be multiple health conditions.

The symptoms began interfering with her ability to study, but that was just that start.

Rare condition often misdiagnosed: Stonehaven student left to research illness herself

“Through much personal research, it was discovered I was in the early stages of Topical Steroid Withdrawal (TSW), a condition caused by medications I had been using on my skin for years.

“There was little support from doctors as many consider it rare, often misdiagnosing it as worsening eczema, and unfortunately there is no guaranteed treatment other than time.

“I experienced – and continue to experience – many symptoms that made continuing my studies to the standard I expect of myself impossible.”

In May 2021, Rebecca felt she had no choice but to withdraw from university.

TSW can present itself in various ways.

Symptoms can include redness, burning, a bone-deep itch and the flaking and oozing of the skin, as well as hormonal issues, thermal dysregulation, adrenal fatigue, increased allergic response, insomnia and brain fog.

These symptoms resulted in Rebecca being bed-bound and, at times, unable to feed and wash herself.

‘I was devastated’: Symptoms ‘too intense to work through’

The Stonehaven student returned to her studies in January 2022, but the symptoms returned, and that spring she was forced to pause her studies again.

She remembers: “I was devastated, but the illness I was experiencing was too intense to work through.

“And so the decision was made, with encouragement from my parents and support from the university, to take a full year out to give myself the best chance of recovering.

“I am incredibly lucky to have had the support of my family, particularly my mum, during that period. Many people going through TSW aren’t able to take the time they need to heal, or don’t have that familial support.”

After a break to focus on her health, and thanks to the support of those around her, and the university, Rebecca was finally able to complete her degree this year.

‘Graduating has been a long time coming’

Though her journey to graduation has been longer than she expected, Rebecca is now ready for life after university.

What exactly the future holds is unclear, but one thing she does know is that she’ll be using her voice to help others going through TSW.

“My mother and I will spend the rest of our lives talking to anyone who will listen about what happened to me and others like me.

“We’re passionate about advocating for TSW victims and raising awareness on how to prevent further cases as well as how to support current sufferers.”

She added: “Graduating has been a long time coming.

“While it was difficult watching my peers in the Class of 2021 graduate and begin their careers, my experience has taught me that everyone has to go at their own pace.

“Had I pushed myself while being so unwell, my work would have suffered and I would have been hugely disappointed in myself.

“Completing my degree at long last feels like the final part in this chapter in my life, and I am very much ready to move forward.

“I can’t wait to walk across the stage on graduation day, and I am incredibly proud to be part of the Class of 2024.”