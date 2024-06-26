Autistic Aberdeen University graduate is ‘proof of the impossible’ as she bags a PhD

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Autistic Aberdeen University graduate is ‘proof of the impossible’ as she bags a PhD

Crossing the stage at Aberdeen University to collect a doctorate in English is a journey Sarinah O'Donoghue never thought she’d make.

Sarinah O'Donohue completed an unlikely academic journey as she graduated with a PhD from Aberdeen University. Image: Aberdeen University
Sarinah O'Donohue completed an unlikely academic journey as she graduated with a PhD from Aberdeen University. Image: Aberdeen University
By Calum Petrie

Crossing the stage to collect a doctorate in English is a journey Sarinah O’Donoghue never thought she’d make.

The 28-year-old from Aberdeen, who is autistic, struggled to settle at school.

She had to self-study other qualifications to make up for those she missed during her disrupted education.

The long road from Hazlehead Academy to Aberdeen University

Sarah O’Donoghue. Image: Aberdeen University

“I started out at Hazlehead Academy, but I didn’t know I was autistic,” said Sarinah.

“My teachers at the time didn’t understand me or know how to help.

“This caused behavioural problems which got me excluded from school.

“I then moved to Torry Academy when I was 14 – so the beginning of S3 – where I was valued for my strengths.

“I managed to go from exclusion to achieving five Highers.”

She made it to Glasgow University to study English Literature at undergraduate level, but again struggled to find an environment that suited her.

During her fourth year things began to unravel, and she left without a degree and wondering if her university dreams were over.

By the time I started at Glasgow University I was already experiencing some mental health problems, and the environment wasn’t right which exacerbated things further.

“By the time I got to my fourth year I was very unwell and took a year out.”

After some time out, Sarinah transferred to Aberdeen University in her final year

Sarah’s fortunes turned around after transferring to Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen University

Driven on by her love of books and determination to succeed, Sarinah transferred to Aberdeen University to complete her final year.

“I came to Aberdeen University thinking ‘just get your dead down and away from uni’, but I absolutely loved it,” she said.

“So much so that once I had graduated with my undergraduate degree I didn’t want to leave and began a PhD immediately.

“I just fitted in and the whole department was so supportive – the staff were just amazing.

“By the end of my undergraduate studies I’d won prizes for my work, including the dissertation prize, and I was awarded the Lucy Fellowship which enabled me to do my PhD here.”

Having faced difficulties throughout her educational journey, Sarinah understands the importance of the right environment, and she made vlogs of her PhD journey and produced tips for those studying from home during the pandemic to support others.

“I think everyone who starts a PhD has a degree of imposter syndrome,” she added.

“When you’re an undergraduate student you think of those taking doctorates as the pinnacle of academic success and as people who have their stuff together at all times.

“Then when you are in that position you realise it’s far from the truth!

Sarah is now working for Autism and Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND). Image: Aberdeen University

“I wanted to document my journey to help people realise that becoming a doctor of academia isn’t an impossible pursuit. I am the proof of that.”

Sarinah hopes to shape national change in autism

Sarinah’s PhD research focused on representations of autism in literature and popular culture, and she hopes her work will contribute to changing perceptions and attitudes about what autism is and who it affects.

“Autistic people often feature in stories, films or TV series, but rarely do they have control of the narrative,” she says.

“We cannot study autism only through the lens of medicine, psychology, or science – writing, performance and the arts directly shape societal attitudes.

“I also know from personal experience that this can be a powerful tool for self-advocacy.”

Sarinah is now working for Autism and Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND) in Aberdeen. She hopes to use her research and experience to input into policy which could shape change at a national level.

Conversation