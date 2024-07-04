Single mum who ‘never envisioned being good enough’ graduates from RGU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Single mum who ‘never envisioned being good enough’ graduates from RGU

Zoe Frieslick’s son Riley was two years old when she decided to “take a shot” at Higher Education.

Single mum and Robert Gordon University graduate Zoe Frieslick
Zoe Frieslick became the first in her family to go to university, motivated by the chance to give son Riley 'a better life'. Image: Zoe Frieslick
By Calum Petrie

An Aberdeen woman who navigated single parenthood while studying for a degree is celebrating after graduating from Robert Gordon University (RGU).

Zoe Frieslick’s son Riley was two years old when she decided to “take a shot” at Higher Education.

Now seven, Riley’s mum is now the proud owner of a BA (Hons) in Applied Social Science.

Former Peterhead Academy pupil Zoe, 27, said: “Knowing how proud he is of me makes everything worth it.”

She is the first person in her family to go to university, having decided to “better my prospects to give Riley a better life.”

Having successfully navigated a National Certificate and then an HND in Social Sciences at Nescol’s Fraserburgh campus, Zoe took a leap of faith in stepping up to RGU.

Despite having “never envisioned being good enough” for university, it’s a move which has now paid off.

Zoe Frieslick.
Zoe Frieslick.

‘I’ve always been fascinated by how brains work’

“I’ve always been someone who struggles with making decisions,” she said.

“Social sciences allows me to have options due to the potential employment pathways not being restricted, which means I wasn’t diverted down a specific avenue.

“I was always fascinated with psychology, how individual brains work differently and the reasons behind that.

“This led me towards taking social sciences and developing an interest in other areas within the field including sociology and politics.

“I feel so grateful to have come this far. I never envisioned being good enough to reach a university level degree so I’m extremely proud of myself for getting to this point.

“RGU has been beyond my wildest dreams, I have really enjoyed my time here and I feel very bittersweet about leaving.”

During her studies Zoe won the Julian P Bell Award for student contribution in Applied Social Sciences.

The inspiration behind Robert Gordon University graduate’s success

The inspiration behind Zoe’s degree is undoubtedly son Riley. And more specifically, the chance to give him a better life.

Robert Gordon University single mum graduate's son Riley
Zoe’s son Riley, 7: ‘Knowing how proud he is of me makes everything worth it.’

“After having Riley in 2016, I didn’t have many employment options.

“But I wanted to do something with my life, to develop my skills and improve my employment opportunities before he was too much older.

“In so many ways, the skills I have developed here are guaranteed to help me on my career journey, from researching to networking.

“I feel confident in my ability to be the best I can be in any field I decide to go into.”

‘Some days were extremely difficult’: Juggling single parenthood and degree studies

Today’s graduation ceremony at P&J Live is the culmination of years of hard work.

And not just academically, as Zoe juggled studying for a degree with an even more important job – bringing up Riley.

“Trying to navigate being a single parent and going back into education is not an easy experience,” said Zoe.

“In fact some days were extremely difficult, trying to balance spending time with Riley while trying to better my prospects in order to give him a better life.

“It’s hard, but it’s not impossible. I was lucky to have such a great support system behind me, with family and close friends.

“The older Riley got the easier it became – I’ve been studying since he was two.

“I also wouldn’t have been able to complete my studies at both NESCol and RGU if it wasn’t for the funding available for childcare at these institutions.”

She added: “Riley really helped me through a lot of difficult moments during my academic journey, as knowing how proud he is of me makes everything worth it.”

