Shetland graduate’s journey from island life to becoming newest nurse at ARI’s cardiology ward

Eilidh Mouat mulled over whether to be a musician or a vet before graduating with first class honours in nursing from RGU.

Eilidh Mouat
Eilidh Mouat graduated with first class honours in nursing from RGU. Image: RGU
By Calum Petrie

A Shetland graduate who mulled over whether to be a musician or a vet has graduated with first class honours in nursing from RGU.

Eilidh Mouat has already secured her first job in the Cardiology Ward at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The 21-year-old from Sandwick picked up her hard-earned first-class degree at yesterday’s ceremony at P&J Live.

So what took her from Shetland to Aberdeen’s biggest hospital?

RGU graduate wanted to ‘get off the island’

Eilidh wanted to go to university to “get off the island” mid-pandemic after leaving Anderson High School in Lerwick.

“I either wanted to do a science-based subject or music, but at the end of the day I wanted a degree that would guarantee a job at the end,” she said.

“My decision was also strengthened by the pandemic. I was keen to leave Shetland and move onto the next steps of my life, as there are limited training opportunities in Shetland.

“I originally wanted to study veterinary medicine but missed my offer due to being unable to sit exams because of Covid.”

Shetland RGU graduate Eilidh Mouat
Eilidh Mouat has already secured her first job in the Cardiology Ward at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: RGU

Having eventually plumped for nursing at RGU, Eilidh says she now can’t imagine herself in any other career.

“I’ve always been interested in anything medical, and the thought of being able to carry out complex clinical procedures was exciting to me.

“I also liked the flexibility of a career in nursing, as if you don’t like an area, you can just switch to another.

“There are so many areas to go into, such as education, research and advanced practice, as well as the opportunities to take your skills all over the world.”

First-ever winner of top prize

There have been many highlights throughout Eilidh’s student days, including winning RGU’s first ever dissertation prize for Nursing, selected by a clinical panel of senior nurses from NHS Grampian. Eilidh’s project explored the healthcare experiences of gender diverse patients.

“I’m very proud as I feel like I put in a lot of hard work, and to have won the first dissertation prize is such a huge privilege.”

Other highlights from Eilidh’s degree include her placements, which brought her back home to Shetland.

“The opportunity to go home for my nursing placement to the A&E in Shetland in third year was definitely one of my main highlights.

“It was during this time that I began to think critically as a nurse, and got involved with interesting cases, particularly later in the cardiac cath labs and theatres at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“During these operations, I was able to scrub up and be directly involved in surgical procedures.

“It’s an experience that still make me feel so proud, and excited about the variety of opportunities nursing offers.”

Shetland RGU graduate on a purple armchair outside the campus
Eilidh has big plans for the future. Image: RGU

Setting her sights on distant lands

Eilidh’s university experience wasn’t confined to nursing.

She was part of the climbing committee, which took her all over Scotland. And as part of the Medecins sans Frontieres society travelled to London for conferences led by top health professionals, which she called an “eye opener”.

Eilidh is now looking forward to starting working life at ARI, and has big plans for the future.

“I have a job in the Cardiology ward 109 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, which I’m really excited about as I’ve always been interested in all things cardiac.

“My dissertation supervisors and I have also discussed working towards publishing a form of my dissertation in a scientific journal, which could hopefully spread my topic to a wider audience.

“My overarching plan is to eventually transition into emergency nursing and gain a masters, and hopefully work in some different countries.”

Conversation