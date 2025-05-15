Emerging artists showcase their work at Fine Art Degree Show 2025

To witness an artist blossom before they “make it big” is one of the most exciting discoveries you can make in life. Fancy seeing some of Scotland’s new artists who are breaking the mould and changing the landscape of fine art in the UK and beyond?

You don’t need to travel far to see some of the nation’s best new emerging artists. Head to UHI Moray in Elgin, and get to know the talented Fine Art students at this year’s annual Fine Art Degree Show at UHI Moray.

Fourth year Fine Art students display their creative talents

This year’s UHI Moray School of Art Fine Art Degree Show, taking place June 9 – 14, is the highlight of the academic year and where the fourth year degree students display their creative talent to the public. The diverse range of work from students exhibiting across the Fine Art degree varies from oil paintings, drawing and sculpting and more.

Madeline Mackay, Programme Leader, BA (Hons) Fine Art said: “We are proud to present Degree Show 2025 at Moray School of Art, celebrating the culmination of four years or more of dedication, hard work and learning from our graduating students here at MSA. The exhibition represents a diverse and vibrant range of practices that nudge its audience to think differently, consider unexpected questions and process experiences through a visual lens.”

The exhibition will feature painting, photography, fine art textiles, installation and sculpture from seven UHI Moray students:

Daye Allan

Jessie Dundas

Haddie Farquhar

Janice McCormack

Donald Ross

Annie Scott

Krzysztof Zajaczkowski

Cat Meighan, Curriculum Team Leader at Moray School of Art, said: “The resilience, determination and steadfast work ethic that this year’s graduating cohort from MSA have displayed will stick with me for some time. I feel privileged to have worked with them and seen each individual develop their visual language and creative voice. This has brought confidence to them and their work which they will take forward in their next steps as artists and alumni. I wish our graduates every success in their future careers and look forward to seeing what they achieve.”

The show will begin with an Opening Reception on Friday 6 June, 7-9pm at Moray School of Art, UHI Moray, Moray Street, Elgin, IV30 1JJ.

The exhibition will then be available for the public to view:

Monday 9th June, 9.30 am – 4.30pm

Tuesday 10th June, 9.30 am – 4.30pm

Wednesday 11th June, 9.30 am – 4.30pm

Thursday 12th June, 10 am – 7pm

Friday 13th June, 9.30 am – 4.30pm

Saturday 14th June, 9.30 am – 4.30pm

Study a Fine Art Degree at Moray School of Art

As one of Scotland’s five major art schools, Moray School of Art offers a vibrant campus for art students, from entry level courses for those that seek to build a portfolio of work, through to those ready for degree level study.

Located at UHI Moray, you’ll be taught by a highly experienced team who will support you to explore and experiment with a range of media.

First year places are limited to 18, keeping class sizes and year groups comparatively small. You will have regular contact with PHD and MA qualified staff and can tap into their professional knowledge and expertise so that you can develop to your full potential.

Generous studio spaces, specialist workshop equipment and good working relationships with external organisations and agencies mean that you will have all the necessary resources at hand to enable you to develop your creative practice.

When studying at Moray School of Art, your degree offers access to your own studio space from year two onwards so you won’t need to worry about the distractions when working from home – here you can be inspired from other like-minded individuals and artists and flourish in a space completely dedicated to creativity.

Fourth year degree students take part in the annual Fine Art Degree Show, which is the highlight of the academic year with students displaying their creative talent to the public.

Students of the Moray School of Fine Art are encouraged to engage in interdisciplinary ways of working and often work with more than one medium in their practice. Graduates of the school have gone into the creative workplace, become self-employed, undertaken residencies and post graduate study in a range of locations.

With specialist facilities including a darkroom, printmaking workshop and Mac Lab, you can be confident that this unique learning experience will have all the necessary resources at hand to allow you to develop your creative practice preparing you for life after university.

Cat Meighan said: “With a hight level of individual attention and support, studying at MSA can be a transformational experience for our students, who come from a wide and diverse range of backgrounds. Focus on the individual and their creative journey is at the core of our educational offer.”

Learn more about the Moray School of Art and apply today.