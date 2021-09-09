Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Milton of Leys: Work finally starts on ‘long-awaited’ Inverness nursery extension

By Garrett Stell
September 9, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 9, 2021, 11:53 am
Work is under way on the Milton of Leys Nursery extension next to the primary school, which should alleviate pressure on the school and accommodate recently-expanded childcare provision. DCT Media/Colin Armstrong Architects
Planners received the go-ahead to break ground for a much-needed new nursery at Milton of Leys Primary School.

On-site work began this week, and officials hope the facility will be complete by August 2022.

The new extension will allow the use of more classrooms for primary education.

This also comes nearly in time for families to take advantage of the Scottish Government’s newly-expanded free nursery care entitlement.

Supporters of the project say that they originally hoped the nursery would be ready in 2019.

Much-needed capacity boost

Milton of Leys Primary is currently at 93% capacity, according to Highland Council statistics. Roll forecasts predict that it could be full within 10 years.

But local councillor Ken Gowans said that he hopes the new nursery expansion could help alleviate that pressure.

“This will release the classrooms in the school that are currently used for the nursery. That is very much needed given the significant amount of development in the area.”

The plans call for space to accommodate provisions for 96 nursery-age children. This year, the Scottish Government increased the free early learning and childcare provision to 1,140 hours a year. It is available to all three- and four-year-olds and eligible two-year-olds.

Work is underway for the Milton of Leys Nursery extension next to the primary school. Supporter say it will alleviate roll pressure on the school. DCT Media/Colin Armstrong Architects

Fast-growing: two expansions in a decade

The school has already expanded twice since its opening in 2011, which is a sign of the pace of growth in the city.

The new nursery will need to help absorb the needs of a potential – and controversial – 800-home development nearby.

There are a number of other relatively new developments around the Inverness area, which are putting pressure on existing schools and led to a demand for more education settings in the region.

Builders recently broke ground for a new primary school in the Ness Castle area. The completion date for the £14.8 million project is August 2022.

Officials are investing £14.8 million to construct a new school at Ness Castle.

The project is part of a two-phase strategy to provide capacity for more than 800 pupils in the local area, to try to keep up with local developments.

More school projects around the corner

This week, the council is scheduled to discuss five major school projects. According to council documents, the priority projects are:

  • Beauly Primary School – New School
  • Culloden Academy – Extension/Refurbishment
  • Dunvegan Primary School – New School
  • Park Primary School – New School
  • St Clement’s School – New School

Some, such as the Culloden Academy expansion, have been the source of frustration and confusion among parents and councillors alike. Some are optimistic about the progress. But others say new developments are only increasing the need for infrastructure.

