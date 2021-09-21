Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Decision day looms for Dales Park Meethill schools merger

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
September 21, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 21, 2021, 10:32 am
The Save Meethill School Group gather outside the Peterhead primary earlier this year
Councillors will make a final decision over the controversial Dales Park Meethill merger plans this week.

The future of the two Peterhead schools will be decided.

The controversial closure and merger of Dales Park and Meethill will be considered at a full meeting of Aberdeenshire Council on Thursday.

Should councillors agree to go ahead with the plans the two schools would merge and be relocated to a facility at the new Peterhead Community Campus at Kinmundy.

It is proposed that the two existing schools would close in July 2025 and the new campus facility would welcome pupils the following month.

The community campus will also be the home of the relocated Peterhead Academy and Anna Ritchie School.

‘Once in a generation opportunity’

Director of Education and Children’s Services Laurence Findlay previously told education committee members that the campus project was a “once in a generation opportunity” for Peterhead.

However, members of the local community have voiced their concerns regarding the proposed Dales Park Meethill merger plans.

Some parents said they were worried about youngsters having to cross the busy Meethill Road to get to the new school and added that the campus is too far for children to walk to.

Meanwhile others wished to see the two schools remain and be upgraded instead of replaced altogether.

Meethill ‘would lose sense of community’

Some members of staff at both schools also had their say on the proposals through an online survey.

While the majority supported the move for Dales Park, they did not support the plan for Meethill. None of those who took part backed the merger.

Staff members felt that Meethill School would lose its “sense of community”. Concerns were raised over the large capacity of the proposed new school.

Meethill school

The matter was considered by the local authority’s Education and Children’s Services Committee (ESC) last month. Members discussed the outcomes of a formal consultation on the proposal.

At the ESC meeting councillor Alison Evison moved an amendment to remove Meethill from the merger plan as she said that responses from parents showed a “clear majority” were against the school being part of the new campus.

However fellow councillor Rosemary Bruce moved a motion to continue with the merger. She said the move would lead to “educational benefits” for pupils.

Councillors voted nine to three in favour of the motion to recommend the merger plan continue. However, the final decision will be made by Full Council on Thursday.

