Covid-19 in schools: Downward trend continues for Covid-related absences

Local authorities across the north and north east reported fewer Covid-19-related absences for the third week in a row.

The rate of absences – which had peaked at almost 9% in some local authorities earlier this month – is now below 3% in all council areas.

Rates fluctuate throughout the week, but overall the numbers have fallen since early September.

The latest statistics also show that some of the pupils who were staying at home for safety reasons are beginning to return to class.

Meanwhile, staff absences are holding steady or the decline across the region.

Schools began the year with mitigation measures in place, including masks for older children and social distancing.

The Scottish Government has said that these measures will continue through at least the October holidays.

What are the latest trends for Covid in schools?

In the north and north east, Aberdeenshire Council has the highest percentage of Covid school absences, with 2.9%. But that represents a clear decline over the recent weeks. That’s followed closely by Aberdeen City at 2.4%, Moray at 2% and Highland at 1.9%.

This week continues a trend of declining absence rates around the patch and represents the first dip below 3% for many since June.

The percentages are sporadic in the island councils. Small pupil rolls cause pronounced changes in the case of an outbreak or a missing report. But all three island councils remain below 2%.

How many pupils are home against health advice?

After a spike in Covid-19 cases in young people to begin the school year, hundreds of parents across the north and north east decided it was safer for their children at home.

But the most recent statistics show that at least some of those students are beginning to return to class. This comes even as a coalition of parent groups are advocating for more Covid-19 mitigation measures in Scottish schools.

The groups think that bringing back isolation protocol for classroom contacts of a positive case, extending mask requirements to primary schools and improving ventilation could make schools safer.

What are the Covid-19 trends among school staff?

The Scottish Government also tracks how many teachers and other members of staff are absent for Covid-19 related reasons.

Highland Council, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire account for the largest school estates in the region. Aberdeen and Highland have both seen a steady decline in the number of staff absences. But numbers in Aberdeenshire have held steady.

