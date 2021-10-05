Sturgeon hints school Covid rules could remain in place into winter

Nicola Sturgeon has hinted current Covid-19 classroom restrictions – including masks in schools – could continue into the winter.

The first minister has been updating the Scottish Parliament on the latest coronavirus measures.

She said a group of experts were meeting today to discuss the possibility of taking away the need for protection measures in classrooms.

As it currently stands, face coverings must be worn in secondary schools as part of the rules brought in to stop the virus from spreading.

There are other “mitigations” in place, including rules for isolation if a classmate tests positive.

However, masks in schools has often caused the most controversy with parents.

Ms Sturgeon said the government would listen to what the experts said about the measure. They would then pass on their advice to schools.

She said: “The advisory subgroup on education and children’s issues is meeting this afternoon and it will be considering the current mitigations in place in schools including the requirement to wear face coverings in class.

“It may well be they recommend keeping the current mitigations in place for longer given the risks of the winter period.

“However, should they advise that any easing is possible following the October half term the government will consider this carefully and advise schools of any changes as soon as possible.”

Among the general public, the First Minister stressed the importance of ventilation, masks and distancing. This was despite a recent fall in cases. She warned that more indoor meetings could see more positive tests over the winter.

