POLL: Should our kids still be wearing face masks in schools?

Last week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hinted that secondary pupils could be wearing face masks in schools into the winter.

AS she spoke in Holyrood, the Scottish Government’s advisory subgroup on education and children’s issues was discussing that very issue.

Their decision is due before the end of the October holidays.

But who is on the group deciding what restrictions there are in schools? And what do you think is the right decision?

Professor Devi Sridhar is part of the advisory subgroup on education and children’s issues.

Leading experts in different fields make up advisory group

The advisory subgroup on education and children’s issues meets virtually every fortnight for two hours.

It is made up of 14 senior scientists, teachers and other senior figures from the public health and education sectors.

Professor Carol Tannahill, the Scottish Government’s chief social policy adviser, is its chair and she is joined by Edinburgh University’s Professor Devi Sridhar and Catherine Agnew, the Care Inspectorate’s chief inspector for children’s services.

Other members include professor Marion Bain, the deputy chief medical officer, Professor Julie Fitzpatrick, chief scientific advisor for Scotland, Education Scotland’s Gayle Gorman and Ayr-based primary school headteacher Gaenor Hardy.

The First Minister did say that the government would advise schools of any potential easing of face masks in schools rules and other measures “as soon as possible.”

In England, pupils have not been wearing face masks in schools recently. However, in the past few days, public health experts have asked some schools in Cambridgeshire to “mask up” again after a spike in cases.

What do you think about the continued wearing of face masks by staff and pupils in Scottish schools?

