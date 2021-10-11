Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
POLL: Should our kids still be wearing face masks in schools?

By David Proctor
October 11, 2021, 6:00 am
Nicola Sturgeon discuss face coverings at Holyrood earlier this week.

Last week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hinted that secondary pupils could be wearing face masks in schools into the winter.

AS she spoke in Holyrood, the Scottish Government’s advisory subgroup on education and children’s issues was discussing that very issue.

Their decision is due before the end of the October holidays.

But who is on the group deciding what restrictions there are in schools? And what do you think is the right decision?

Professor Devi Sridhar is part of the advisory subgroup on education and children’s issues.

Leading experts in different fields make up advisory group

The advisory subgroup on education and children’s issues meets virtually every fortnight for two hours.

It is made up of 14 senior scientists, teachers and other senior figures from the public health and education sectors.

Professor Carol Tannahill, the Scottish Government’s chief social policy adviser, is its chair and she is joined by Edinburgh University’s Professor Devi Sridhar and Catherine Agnew, the Care Inspectorate’s chief inspector for children’s services.

Other members include professor Marion Bain, the deputy chief medical officer, Professor Julie Fitzpatrick, chief scientific advisor for Scotland, Education Scotland’s Gayle Gorman and Ayr-based primary school headteacher Gaenor Hardy.

Pupils from Kemnay Academy, Aberdeenshire wearing face coverings.

The First Minister did say that the government would advise schools of any potential easing of face masks in schools rules and other measures “as soon as possible.”

In England, pupils have not been wearing face masks in schools recently. However, in the past few days, public health experts have asked some schools in Cambridgeshire to “mask up” again after a spike in cases.

What do you think about the continued wearing of face masks by staff and pupils in Scottish schools?

