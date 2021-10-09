Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education Schools

Highland music pupils hit the high notes in record numbers

By Garrett Stell
October 9, 2021, 6:00 am
Highland Young Musicians at a concert in 2018. High Life Highland has been providing music education since 2017.

The High Life Highland music programme is bringing the joy of music to over 4,000 pupils, the most in its history.

The Covid-19 lockdowns put a temporary damper on music lessons. For months, in-person classes and sharing equipment were heavily restricted or at a dead-stop.

But with the end of the lockdown interlude came a renewed interest in music education. The excitement of a return to normality helped. But so did the Scottish Government’s decision to extend free music tuition to all pupils.

4,000 budding musicians and counting

High Life Highland’s music programme reached the 4,000-pupil mark this week when Cromarty Primary P6 Joni registered for violin lessons with instructor Jan Anderson.

Joni, a Cromarty Primary P6 and the 4,000th music pupil with High Life Highland, shows off her new violin.
Joni, a P6 at Cromarty Primary, became the 4,000th music pupil with High Life Highland. Supplied by High Life Highland

Now, it’s even easier for pupils like Joni to pursue an interest in music. This summer, the Scottish Government’s recent decision to make music tuition free to most pupils.

Now, a new generation of Highlanders is answering the call to pick up an instrument of their own. And High Life’s head of music development, Norman Bolton, said that lessons are more accessible than ever.

“Now that instructors can once again recruit pupils, and the announcement from Scottish Government that music tuition fees no longer apply, I’m delighted to say we’ve now exceeded 4,000 pupils.

“These numbers are very much due to the flexibility of our instructors, adopting a blend of in-person and online tuition.

High Life Highland music students from Miller Academy in Thurso are shown with their new guitars in hand.
The budding guitarists at Miller Academy Primary in Thurso are starting lessons with instructor Andy Macleod. Supplied by High Life Highland

“We’ve made many changes to what we do and how we do it over the past couple of years and are all looking forward to exciting times ahead and some more wonderful music making in Highland schools and communities.”

“With these blended strategies we can reach some of our more remote schools for the first time.”

Is High Life Highland training the next award-winning musician?

There’s a rich history of music in the Highlands. It may even be that one of the many pupils learning with High Life Highland is en route to stardom. If so, they would be following in the footsteps of another north east star, Jenna Stewart.

Jenna recently won the title of BBC Young Composer of the Year, just a few weeks after leaving St Margaret’s School for Girls in Aberdeen.

 Jenna Stewart, an Aberdeen musician who recently won BBC Young Composer of the year, playing guitar.
Jenna Stewart, Aberdeen musician who recently won BBC Young Composer of the year. Supplied by Spey PR

She listed the natural beauty and rich culture of the Highlands among her inspirations.

And with 49 music instructors working to teach in even the more remote Highland schools, it’s no stretch to imagine there are plenty of potential stars in the current crop of Highland musicians.

