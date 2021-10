Big Oil pays hefty price as UK electricity suppliers fail As the number of failed British electricity suppliers continues to rise, two of the world’s largest oil and gas giants are feeling the ripple effect.

UK energy crisis worsens as middleman’s exit reverberates The dramatic exit from the UK gas market of a middleman that supplies the fuel to utilities is already reverberating through the industry.

Shell ‘proposing changes’ to Jackdaw after initial plans rejected Shell (LON: RDSA) is “proposing changes” to plans for Jackdaw after its initial approach was knocked back by the UK regulator last week.