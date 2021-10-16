Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education Schools

Plenty of horsing around for fundraising pupils at north-east primary school

By David Proctor
October 16, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 16, 2021, 10:00 am

A group of Aberdeenshire schoolchildren have been enjoying their very own day at the races.

The primary one through to four pupils from Kemnay School were taking part in the event as part of a fundraiser in aid of cancer charity Clan.

It was part of their Light the North trail, which was made up of 50 eye-catching 2.5m tall lighthouses across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Moth and Ben were the main attractions in the playground at Kemnay on Friday morning with a steady stream of youngsters coming to pat their noses.

As well as the horses at Kemnay School, the pupils took part in a race with their own hobby horse creations.

Equine-themed fundraiser for cancer charity

Head teacher David Williams said the horses at Kemnay School was inspired by a member of staff recovering from leukaemia.

He said: “It was fantastic and lots of fun. We raised lots of money for charity so I am delighted with that.

“This is for Light the North, the Clan campaign they have been running for the last few months.

“The school went and bought a lighthouse and we have been campaigning and raising money for that.

“One of our members of staff developed leukaemia over the summer holidays and we wanted to pay tribute to her.

“She is still with us and recovering well but she has gone through quite an intensive treatment of chemotherapy.

“We wanted to show our support with a horse-themed day because that is her love outside of school.

“She was actually a guest judge and she was able to judge the primary one to four best in show competition.”

Pupils meet Moth a rescue horse with owner Jacqulyn Benton.

More from the Schools and Family team

A twelfth baby for the Sullivan Family: But what do the first 11 think?

‘This pay rise is an insult’: Union hints at possible strike if teacher pay demands aren’t met

Pick-me-up packs helping north students through the holidays

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]