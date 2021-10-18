Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mobile libraries scrapped in favour of home deliveries

By David Proctor
October 18, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: October 18, 2021, 5:11 pm
The mobile library service in Aberdeenshire has been revamped following the pandemic.

A north-east council has scrapped its mobile library service.

Three vehicles – which for decades took novels, comics and children’s books to readers across Aberdeenshire – were taken over by the NHS during the pandemic, as part of the Covid-19 track and trace service.

Now Aberdeenshire Council has said it has no plans to bring them back. Instead, two electric vehicles will offer a home delivery service.

Local authority bosses said their click and collect and home delivery service “proved extremely popular” during lockdown.

The mobile libraries are being used by the health service.

The new services will be provided from a so-called hub library, which will also offer a range of other services.

Banff and district councillor Glen Reynolds said he is hopeful the changes to the service will benefit rural areas.

He said it had the potential to improve the quality on offer from the council.

Mr Reynolds said: “I hope the transition will mean progress and a more focused service from a local community hub, which addresses a very important demand.

“I will certainly do all I can to ensure that the avid readers in our local communities will not be disadvantaged in any way. It is about looking to do things differently, without impacting on the quality of the service. Indeed, with the potential for doing things better.”

Aberchirder Library remains closed to readers.

Community waits for library to re-open

Meanwhile, a community leader in a north-east village wants its library to reopen.

Brenda King, chairwoman of the Aberchirder and District Community Association, is unhappy that the Main Street building’s doors have yet to reopen, despite lockdown measures largely being lifted.

The former senior library assistant retired last year, and despite leaving the position, she still gets queries from locals including school children.

Mrs King said: “I was senior library assistant at Aberchirder Library until I retired last year. I’ve got quite a keen interest in seeing it continued.

“I can understand where they (the council) are coming from and I worked in the library for nearly 20 years.

“People still come and ask me because there is nobody to ask. Senior school pupils come up to me and say: ‘Why isn’t the library open Mrs King?’

“One asked: ‘I can go to the library at school and I can take books home but my little brother can’t go to the village and get books?’

Brenda King used to work at the library in Aberchirder.

“All the libraries seem to be forgotten about, and we are struggling because we don’t have public transport. So people can’t get to Banff library, Turriff library or Huntly library.

“People find it hard that they can’t go to their library but they can go to Tesco or to a football match.”

Mrs King also had a message for the council as she pleaded with them to reopen Aberchirder’s library.

She added: “Help us. Listen to us. Understand and find out what the smaller communities need because we seem to be overlooked.”

Council defends end of mobile libraries

A spokesman for Live Life Aberdeenshire said: “As part of the service’s Covid support work our mobile library vans were redeployed as NHS testing stations.

“We recognised an opportunity here to create a more environmentally-sensitive method to deliver our doorstep delivery programme, and in the summer we invested in two electric vans.

“They are smaller and more agile than the previous diesel models, and should provide better access to our more remote and smaller villages. So our ambition has grown to provide not just a delivery service, but a portable source of inspiration, learning and wellbeing through curated book collections, events and staff interaction with isolated groups and individuals.

“We will be looking to develop a new programme in response to the changing needs of our communities, potentially stopping at schools, care homes, community centres and other spaces in the heart of our communities to deliver targeted work.

“In addition, we aspire to fulfil the sustainable development strategic aims highlighted in the new Public Library Strategy.

“The ’20 minute neighbourhood’ ambition could be tested within the context of libraries and culture, bringing sparsely populated communities together by means of a small electric vehicle.”

Earlier this year the local authority announced it would spend almost £300,000 on new materials to help people develop a love of reading.

