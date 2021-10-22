UHI grads make big screen debut at film festival

For the first time in its almost 20-year history, the Inverness Film Festival features work from local students on the big screen.

It’s a dream debut for a group of University of Highlands and Islands students.

Students and recent graduates from UHI’s drama and film courses will screen their big projects during the first weekend of the 19th Inverness Film Festival.

UHI and festival organisers are already hailing the partnership, and hope to bring back more students in years to come.

UHI Students take the big screen

Saturday, November 6 is your first chance to catch UHI student work. The evening features short films by contemporary film students from North Highland College UHI.

The collection is on at the La Scala cinema at Eden Court Theatre.

Whether you’re a fan of sci-fi, noir or drama, the selection from Joe Osborn, Bruce Murray, Sharon Denice and Grant Jamieson has something for you.

Paul MacDonald Taylor, director of Inverness Film Festival, said that he hopes to see more student work at future festivals.

“Inverness Film Festival is delighted to be linking up with the drama and film students across the University of the Highlands and Islands partnership.

“At the festival, we have always screened the best new short films from around Scotland. To be able to look at the new generation of filmmakers from Inverness and the Highlands is really exciting.

“We are looking forward to this partnership for years to come.”

Stage, screen and everything in-between

Then on Sunday, you can catch Swansong, a showcase of short films by drama and performance graduates from Inverness College UHI.

The showcase features original solo work devised, performed and produced by this year’s graduates: Alina Ben Larbi, James Reilly, Paulina Pruciak, Bradley Reid and Luke Carmichael.

The students experimented with new methods during the pandemic and created original performances for a digital platform.

Dr Lesley Mickel, programme leader for drama, said: “I am absolutely delighted that our graduates will get to see their work on the big screen.

“They have worked incredibly hard this year through challenging circumstances. This is a fantastic opportunity for them to showcase their talents to a wider audience.”

When to catch the Inverness Film Festival

Eden Court will showcase 30 short films and 36 features at this year’s festival. The lineup includes a wide range of short films, international features, documentaries and Scottish productions.

The festival runs from Friday November 5 to Thursday November 11.

Tickets are on sale now from Eden Court.

