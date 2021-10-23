Aberdeenshire brother and sister star in Countryfile Ramble in Stonehaven this Sunday

Inspirational siblings Ailsa and Finn are getting their walking boots on for a Countryfile Ramble in Aberdeenshire, airing this Sunday.

The Aberdeenshire teens are taking part in Countryfile Ramble to raise awareness for BBC Children in Need.

Ailsa, aged 18, and Finn, 16, sadly lost their Dad, Dave, to cancer in November 2020. Archie’s Child Bereavement Service has helped Ailsa and Finn through this very difficult time in their lives.

The charity receives funding from BBC Children in Need for a bereavement support worker, Carolyn, who has provided tailored coping mechanisms to help the siblings to process their grief.

“Carolyn talks to me like an adult, not a child, and I find that really helpful,” says Finn. “I’ve struggled with my feelings and she’s really helped me to develop emotional literacy – I can’t thank her enough.”

Lockdown grief

Since witnessing her Dad’s passing, Ailsa has also received huge support from Archie’s. She’s excited to ramble with her brother and raise awareness of the incredible work of the charity.

Dave was diagnosed with cancer shortly before lockdown, and Carolyn says the pandemic has heightened the pain experienced by grieving families. “Lockdown has really changed the dynamics of grief and bereavement for many children,” she says. “Grief is very isolating anyway, but combined with lockdown, the loneliness is

compounded.”

BBC Children in Need provides £98,411 to the bereavement charity to help children and young people like Ailsa and Finn to manage these feelings and understand their trauma. Over the last six years, ramblers have raised over £10m for Children in Need-funded charities.

Rambling boots ready

This Sunday’s walk across Huntly not only offers viewers a visual tour of a spectacular rambling spot, but also highlights the important work made possible by generous public donations.

New presenter Charlotte Smith joins Ailsa and Finn on a journey along Stonehaven’s beautiful coastline walks, secluded beaches, coves and castles.

Charlotte is ready to be put through her paces.

“I’m so chuffed to be joining this year’s Countryfile Ramble,” she says. “It’s such a great way to raise money for BBC Children in Need and I’m looking forward to meeting inspirational youngsters Ailsa and Finn. I just hope they don’t leave me too far

behind!”

The programme airs at 6pm on BBC One this Sunday evening (24th).

More from the Schools & Family team

Parents react to U-turn on facemasks in schools

Mobile libraries scrapped in favour of home deliveries

DIY Hallowe’en: Our pick of great homemade costumes you can fling together fast