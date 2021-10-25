Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Are you guising this Saturday – or Sunday? Take our poll and let us know

By Nicola Sinclair
October 25, 2021, 5:00 pm
Will your kids be celebrating Hallowe'en this Sunday night, or Saturday?

This Hallowe’en has thrown parents into a quandary. As debate rages on social media, our poll asks: Is it okay to take kids guising on a Sunday?

Last year, our Hallowe’en frights were put on ice by the real life Covid horror story. This year looked set to mark the return of a (relatively) stress-free Hallowe’en.

That is, until parents started to ask: do we go guising on the Saturday, or the Sunday?

On the face of it, the answer is simple. Hallowe’en always falls on October 31, so that’s the time to get ghoulish.

However, many parents pointed out that in years gone by, if Hallowe’en fell on a Sunday, celebrations would move to the Saturday night.

Why? It seems it’s mostly to do with the holiday’s Pagan roots.

The festival of the dead

Hallowe’en dates back to the Pagan Samhain, or ‘festival of the dead’, when the Celts lit bonfires to ward off evil spirits returning to earth. It was celebrated half way between the autumn equinox and the winter solstice, marking the darker half of the year after harvest.

When Pope Gregory III decided to honour saints and martyrs on 1 November, he included these Pagan rituals, and Samhain was renamed All Hallows’ Eve.

On that night, it was traditional for the poor to visit the homes of the wealthy, and offer prayers in return for food or beer.

The holiday as we know it now was popularised in America and has grown arms and legs (and bones and cauldrons) over recent years.

However, it’s thought to be disrespectful to the church to mark Hallowe’en on the Sabbath, a traditional day of rest.

Is it really such a big deal?

A Hallowe’en poll among parents on Facebook group Inverness Mummies appears to show a pretty even split of opinion. Some parents take a simple view: Hallowe’en will be celebrated on Hallowe’en, and that’s it. Others say they never celebrated Hallowe’en on a Sunday growing up, and won’t start now.

Perhaps the most pragmatic parents plan on loading up on sweets for both nights. Some will stick with the Saturday simply because there’s no sleepy zombies to wake for school on Monday morning.

Inverness Mum Lyndsey-Jane Campbell said: “Kids have had a bit of a rubbish year so I’ll be doing sweeties both nights. Glad I keep seeing these posts as I would’ve only been prepared for Sunday otherwise. Never even heard of not celebrating Halloween on actual Halloween night before reading them.”

Over on twitter, Robin Murray is Team Saturday, but like many other commenters, it’s an inherited tradition.

What do you think?

Take our Hallowe’en poll and let us know: will your kids be heading out on Saturday or Sunday this year?

