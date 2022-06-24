Your school lunch menu this week: June 27

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Your school lunch menu this week: June 27

By Sarah Bruce
June 24, 2022, 3:45 pm
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
What's on offer from the school canteen?

The school lunch menu changes on a weekly basis across the north and north-east.

Menus are issued to families but we know how difficult it is to find them when you’re busy preparing uniforms, PE kits and so on for the next day.

So each Sunday evening we will give parents and carers a reminder of what dishes primary school canteens will be serving up for their children in the coming week.

Don’t forget, all P4 pupils are also now entitled to the free school lunches already offered to all P1 to P3 children.

And P5s are now getting the same.

Here is the school lunch menu for each area for the week beginning Monday, June 27:

Aberdeen

Aberdeen Spring 2022 menu week 2
Aberdeen 2022 school menu Week 2. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT design team

Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Spring 2022 week 4
Aberdeenshire 2022 school menu Week 4. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT design team

Argyll

Argyll and Bute Council tell us that their area are run on a school-by-school basis, so check locally.

 

Highland

Highland Spring 2022 Week 2.jpg
Highland 2022 school menu Week 4. Supplied by DCT design team

Moray

Moray 2022 menu week 3
Moray school menu 2022 week 3. Supplied by DCT design team

Orkney

Orkney 2022 school menus week 2
Orkney school lunch menus 2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT design team

Shetland

Shetland school menu week 3
North and north east school menus for w/c September 27. Supplied by DCT design team

Western Isles

Western Isles 2022 menu week 3
Western Isles school menu.

