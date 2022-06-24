Your school lunch menu this week: June 27

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The school lunch menu changes on a weekly basis across the north and north-east.

Menus are issued to families but we know how difficult it is to find them when you’re busy preparing uniforms, PE kits and so on for the next day.

So each Sunday evening we will give parents and carers a reminder of what dishes primary school canteens will be serving up for their children in the coming week.

Don’t forget, all P4 pupils are also now entitled to the free school lunches already offered to all P1 to P3 children.

And P5s are now getting the same.

Here is the school lunch menu for each area for the week beginning Monday, June 27:

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Argyll

Argyll and Bute Council tell us that their area are run on a school-by-school basis, so check locally.

Highland

Moray

Orkney

Shetland

Western Isles

