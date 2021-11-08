Covid-19 cases force closures at Orkney school

Multiple classes and the nursery at Papdale Primary School are closed until Wednesday due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases.

As of Sunday, November 7, 27 of the school’s 440 pupils and nine staff members have tested positive for Covid-19.

Because of staffing shortages caused by self-isolation procedures, council officials closed the nursery from Monday until Wednesday, November 10.

Four primary grades – P3M, P6E, P7E and P7M – are closed Monday. The P3M and P6E classes will remain closed until Wednesday.

‘Staff have been working tirelessly’

Orkney Islands Council and NHS Orkney officials have been monitoring Covid-19 cases at Papdale since early last week. Officials were trying to avoid closing the school. But executive director of education, leisure and housing James Wylie said on Sunday that option was off the table.

“Staff have been working tirelessly over the last week to try and ensure Papdale Primary and Nursery were able to remain open in full, however, this has now reached the point where it is simply no longer possible.

“There are several factors for this including staff reporting positive PCR test results, being contact traced by Public Health, and the supply teaching staff list having been exhausted.”

The nursery and the school’s P3M and P6E grades are closed from November 8-10. The P7E and P7M classes are only closed Monday, November 8.

Council officials said that all affected students will receive online learning resources.

NHS Public Health Orkney is encouraging everyone to take two free COVID lateral flow tests every week. According to NHS Orkney, one in three people with Covid-19 are asymptomatic.

Higher case numbers in multiple schools

Schools across the north and north east are facing higher Covid-19 case numbers since the return from holidays. In the Western Isles, tho schools are dealing with outbreaks of Covid-19. In Highland Council, there are many schools with multiple Covid-19 cases.

Beginning Monday, November 8, the council suspended all non-essential activities at Avoch Primary for two weeks “due to a significant increase of Covid-19 cases within the school community.”

The rising case numbers have caused school and government officials to take a cautious approach. Safety restrictions such as face masks and limited visitors are still the rule in schools, and they look to remain in place through the winter holidays.

According to these guidelines, schools have had to cancel live holiday plays and concerts, much to the disappointment of parents.

Mr Wylie said that following the advice of health officials is the quickest route back to normal.

“We must all continue to do our bit to try and stem the transmission of the virus, which is undoubtedly here for some time to come.

“This is now about learning to manage how we live, work and learn with COVID-19.”

