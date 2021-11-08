Stonehaven schools: Will Carronhill move to new multi-million pound campus in rejig?

An overhaul of primary schools in Stonehaven will be put before councillors in Aberdeenshire this month.

The proposal is to move Dunnottar Primary School and Carronhill special school to a new campus on the grounds of Mackie Academy.

Aberdeenshire Council agreed in March that it would deliver a replacement school for Dunnottar, in Stonehaven.

It’s the only primary school building in Aberdeenshire to score C (poor) for suitability, with concerns raised about access in particular.

There have been talks of a replacement for over a decade. Plans leapt forward this year when officials set aside £9m for a new school with capacity for 217 pupils.

Now, plans for Dunnottar have triggered a wider review of the Stonehaven school estate.

What are the proposals?

The council’s education team has come up with two options. The first, a £9.5m new-build school for Dunnottar.

The second option is for a modern, £18.5m education campus. The preferred site is community land beside Mackie Academy. Planners say it’s the only site big enough, while still being close to the school catchments.

Under the second plan, Carronhill School would also move to the new campus. The school currently has a roll of 40 pupils with additional support needs. Pupils come from Stonehaven and the surrounding area, including Portlethen and Laurencekirk.

A report to Aberdeenshire education committee last month raised concerns about the suitability of the existing building:

‘The building has been adapted over time, however, it was never specifically

designed to meet the severe and complex needs of the children attending. There

are identified issues with the current building related to layout of internal space,

lack of appropriate toileting facilities and the limited availability of accessible

outdoor space.’

Pupils need to feel comfortable

Kincardine and Mearns area committee have discussed the campus proposal and broadly support it. However, they say communication is key.

In particular, local councillors want someone to explain the benefits clearly to the community. They also say it is important that children feel comfortable in the larger school environment.

Councillor Gillian Owen, who chairs the council’s education and children’s services committee, says the campus is an exciting opportunity.

“We’re hoping to invest in our learning estate in Stonehaven in a way that maximises benefits for children and young people, both now and for future generations,” said Ms Owen.

She highlighted state-of-the-art new facilities at Inverurie Community Campus and the plans for Anna Ritchie School in Peterhead.

“We have received excellent feedback from families benefiting from our new facilities elsewhere in Aberdeenshire and we would like Carronhill pupils to enjoy this opportunity too,” said Ms Owen.

However, the council stressed that the proposals are at a very early stage. Ms Owen said there would be “full and extensive consultation with local families, and considerable further scrutiny by elected members.”

What happens next?

Aberdeenshire Council will discuss the proposals at its next meeting on 18 November.

After that, there will be an extensive consultation process with local parents. Some early discussions have already taken place.

“Discussions with parents began recently as part of a long-term engagement process,” said a spokesperson. “We are committed to ensuring all stakeholders have opportunities to learn more about proposals and provide feedback to shape plans as matters progress.”

