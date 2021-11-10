Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid is getting ‘busier’: Why are hundreds of Highland pupils off school this week?

By Daniel Boal and Garrett Stell
November 10, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 10, 2021, 5:03 pm
A virus expert said that young people are driving the majority of current Covid-19 infections.

Hundreds of Highland pupils have been forced to stay at home this week as Covid cases break out and close schools.

Council bosses shut down a number of schools across the region due to Covid cases being traced to both staff and students.

Closure announcements started on Monday with Miller Academy Primary School in Thurso the first to close.

Inverness High School quickly followed as schools began to close at a high rate.

On Tuesday, Ardersier Primary School and Nursery, Avoch Primary School and Nursery, Grantown Grammar School closed. Three Skye schools – Knockbreck Primary School and Nursery, Struan Primary School and Nursery, and Carbost Primary School and Nursery  – also shut their doors.

And on Wednesday, more than 800 students are staying at home as both Lochinver Primary School and Charleston Academy, in Inverness,  joining the list of schools that have had to close.

The map below shows the schools which have closed and their distance from one another.

What is happening in Highland?

Covid numbers across Scotland have remained steady at around 2,000 new cases reported every day – numbers have occasionally spiked in certain health boards.

Due to outbreaks closing schools throughout this week, a Highland spokeswoman said: “There are a number of schools across Highland which are affected by positive Covid-19 cases or localised outbreaks.

“Unfortunately, some schools are temporarily closed as staff members, identified as close contacts, are following public health advice to self-isolate and book a PCR test.

“Individual schools will contact parents and carers when they are ready to reopen and we would like to thank the affected school communities for their continued understanding and patience.

“The Highland Council continues to work in close partnership with NHS Highland’s Health Protection Team.”

Why is it happening?

As notices of closures trickled in this week, many schools reported staff shortages. With teachers either testing positive or having to go into self-isolation on short notice, schools haven’t been able to provide cover in time to keep classes going.

In a letter to parents, the Charleston Academy leadership said they had “no option” but to close some classes temporarily.

“Unfortunately, there are a large number of staff absent due to Covid testing. Please note that they are isolating awaiting test results rather than having positive results.

“However, (on Wednesday) it is impossible to cover all classes and therefore S1-S3 pupils are asked to stay home.”

Many of the closed schools are miles apart and unlikely to be directly affected by one another. A spokeswoman from NHS Highland said that there is no single situation causing the numbers.

But the virus continues to spread in communities, she said, and officials always brace for a post-holiday spike.

“The return of children from the October holiday is likely to have been one of several causes contributing to the rise in cases as children are mixing with others in a different environment.

“We often saw more respiratory infections in schools after holidays before COVID. It is possible that cases will increase after the winter holiday, but this will also be dependent on many factors in the community beyond schools and children.”

Young people as spreaders

Highland isn’t alone in dealing with a recent spike in Covid-19 cases schools. After returning from the October holidays, schools across the north and north east saw a surge in Covid-19 related absences.

Aberdeen microbiologist Prof Hugh Pennington highlighted the fact that young people are contributing greatly to the current community cases.

“The spread of the virus is still mostly in young people. And we haven’t really quite worked out how young the spreaders are. The secondary students no doubt are spreading it among themselves.

“And it is affecting other older people by spilling out of the large number of young people who are infected.”

He suggested that vaccinating schoolchildren of all ages could cut down on school closures and curtail “spill-over” infections to adults.

“We know that the vaccine is safe as any other vaccine in these young kids. My view is the more we immunize the better.”

And what about the weather?

Over the October holidays, students took vacations, visited friends and family and probably spent more time inside as the days grew shorter.

Prof Pennington said that all of these factors help the virus spread.

“We know that of all the places where the virus does spread the most easily, it’s within the home.

Professor Hugh Pennington says that young people are the driving force in the current spread of Covid-19. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media

“As the weather gets colder, the virus will get busier. I think the peak time one would expect is that the really busy time will be just after Christmas.

“But how busy it will get is very hard to say. That’s really based on our previous experience with flu.”

Covid-19 is much more contagious than the flu and causes a stronger infection. But after more than a year of study, the flu is still the closest model researchers have when trying to predict how Covid-19 will spread.

NHS officials urge everyone to continue minimizing close contact with others and keeping an eye out for symptoms. They advise anyone who feels ill to book a PCR test and isolate immediately.

