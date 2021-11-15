‘Sense has prevailed’ – Dalneigh community celebrates council u-turn on school grounds development plan

The Highland Council has abandoned plans to allow residential development on green space around Dalneigh Primary School.

The draft development plan sparked outrage among parents, when it apparently showed potential for flats or houses on green space.

Local mum Sam West fronting a campaign to protect the school playing fields.

Mrs West protested outside the school, with a banner saying ‘do not brick us in’. Last month, she handed council a petition with 139 signatures.

Council planners have now recommended protecting the playing fields for education purposes.

“I’m very pleased with the decision,” says Mrs West. “Sense has prevailed.”

Protect our green space

The controversy began when a draft of the Inner Moray Firth Local Development Plan highlighted the land around Dalneigh Primary School as a potential site for residential development.

While the community recognises the need for more housing, they felt the playing fields should be protected for kids to run around in.

Local councillor Janet Campbell backed the campaign, and highlighted the importance of green space. Mrs Campbell said: “Outdoor activities in green spaces have a significant impact on children’s mental, emotional and social wellbeing, as well as on their academic performances.”

Credit to ‘stoic’ campaigners

The local development plan sets out the council’s planning vision for the years ahead. Parents say they did not know it was out to public consultation until the deadline had already passed.

However, the education service took note of the parents’ concerns, and asked planners to protect the playing fields for the school.

The latest draft of the plan now designates the Dalneigh development area for green space.

Councillors are due to discuss the plan at a meeting of Inverness area committee this Thursday. Mrs Campbell, who sits on the committee, is delighted the issue has been resolved.

“It is good to see that common sense prevailed here,” she said. “The council’s planning officers have listened and reacted to compelling cases made by the Dalneigh head teacher, community activists headed by a very stoic Sam West, Dalneigh community council and local councillors.

“Well done to all concerned in this commendable outcome.”

A hog and a half

Mrs West was braced for a long battle, and is relieved the area will now be protected.

“I was prepared to go the whole hog and a half on this one,” she laughs.

In her efforts to fight the development plan, Mrs West sought advice from national charity Planning Democracy. She also reached out on social media to Chris Lewcock, an ex-planner who Mrs West credits with having helped along the way.

“Chris and I started chatting on Facebook and I discovered that he used to work in the planning department in Hastings,” explains Mrs West. “He did the letter writing for me and found evidence we could use to put a stop to it. I want to thank Chris for his help.”

Mrs West has two children at Dalneigh Primary School, and has now turned her attention to a Christmas fundraising campaign for the community. She is relieved to have a more positive focus for her energies.

“This is exactly what we hoped for,” she says. “It will protect the playing fields for future generations.”

More from the Schools & Family team

Pupils missing out as school vaccines put ‘immense pressure’ on north nurses

Covid in schools: Highlands and Islands see spike in Covid absences

Top of the world: What can Scottish schools learn from China?