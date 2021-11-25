Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Green-fingered group take part in annual bulb planting at Aberdeen church

By David Proctor
November 25, 2021, 11:45 am
Councillor Bill Cormie at Midstocket Church.

Volunteers have been busy planting bulbs outside an Aberdeen church.

The green-fingered group have been getting involved in the scheme at Midstocket Church.

This is the 15th year the bulb planting drive has taken place and the effort has even been previously praised at the Scottish Parliament.

Usually, it gives pupils from Skene Square Primary School, Gilcomstoun Primary School and Mile End Primary School the opportunity to learn about nature and get their hands dirty.

But the children did not take part this year due to Covid.

Since the scheme began it is estimated that more than 140,000 bulbs have been planted at the parish church on Harcourt Road.

Midstocket councillor Bill Cormie has arranged for bulbs to be planted at Midstocket Church.

City councillor leads planting drive

Midstocket councillor Bill Cormie has regularly arranged for the Aberdeen bulb planting to take place at Midstocket Church.

The first event of its kind was held in 2007 and he said it has been a success with many of the youngsters getting a chance to get up close with nature.

He said he is looking to next spring when the bulbs bloom and add some colour to the church grounds.

Mr Cormie said: “We’ve sheltered housing residents, 800 kids and church members involved in this over the years.

We had some members of the congregation planting bulb this year and it has been a huge success.

“It has been a great community project. The legacy of it is these bulbs because they will keep growing and growing.

“It brings a real sense of pride when the bulbs bloom in the spring.  When you look back at how it started it has come a long way.”

Scheme praised at Holyrood

Bill Cormie has been arranging the event since 2007.

The Aberdeen bulb planting initiative has also been praised at the Scottish Parliament with a motion being submitted by Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart.

It congratulates Mr Cormie and all of those involved with the planting over the last few years.

The motion secured the backing of several members of the Scottish Parliament when it was brought forward in November 2012.

