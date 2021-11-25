Green-fingered group take part in annual bulb planting at Aberdeen church

Volunteers have been busy planting bulbs outside an Aberdeen church.

The green-fingered group have been getting involved in the scheme at Midstocket Church.

This is the 15th year the bulb planting drive has taken place and the effort has even been previously praised at the Scottish Parliament.

Usually, it gives pupils from Skene Square Primary School, Gilcomstoun Primary School and Mile End Primary School the opportunity to learn about nature and get their hands dirty.

But the children did not take part this year due to Covid.

Since the scheme began it is estimated that more than 140,000 bulbs have been planted at the parish church on Harcourt Road.

City councillor leads planting drive

Midstocket councillor Bill Cormie has regularly arranged for the Aberdeen bulb planting to take place at Midstocket Church.

The first event of its kind was held in 2007 and he said it has been a success with many of the youngsters getting a chance to get up close with nature.

He said he is looking to next spring when the bulbs bloom and add some colour to the church grounds.

Mr Cormie said: “We’ve sheltered housing residents, 800 kids and church members involved in this over the years.

We had some members of the congregation planting bulb this year and it has been a huge success.

“It has been a great community project. The legacy of it is these bulbs because they will keep growing and growing.

“It brings a real sense of pride when the bulbs bloom in the spring. When you look back at how it started it has come a long way.”

Scheme praised at Holyrood

The Aberdeen bulb planting initiative has also been praised at the Scottish Parliament with a motion being submitted by Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart.

It congratulates Mr Cormie and all of those involved with the planting over the last few years.

The motion secured the backing of several members of the Scottish Parliament when it was brought forward in November 2012.

