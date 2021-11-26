Teachers step out of the classroom to launch charity for children with additional needs

The return of the Christmas party is something many of us have been eagerly awaiting.

But for children with additional needs, the staples of the season – the lights, the music, the crowds – can cause stress and confusion.

Orkney’s Glaitness Primary School teacher Karin Spence knows that there are support tools for children in schools, but that’s not always the case elsewhere.

“There’s not a huge amount for these children to do outside of school on holidays, evenings and weekends. But also there’s not really a support group or chances for them to all meet up for informal chats or anything like that.”

She and her colleagues hope that Inclusive Orkney, the new charity they founded, can fill those gaps. They want to serve as conductors who can connect parents to resources and activities available in their area.

But they also want to stage their own events that make children with additional needs feel included and appreciated.

The first is Saturday at Inclusive Orkney’s official launch at Kirkwall Grammar School, where community members have a chance to voice their needs and point the charity in the right direction.

What are Inclusive Orkney’s goals?

Mrs Spence and her colleagues understand that everyday activities can be stressful for children with additional support needs.

“A lot of these children maybe don’t have the same safety awareness. Sometimes playparks or even indoor spaces can be difficult spaces for them. There’s lots of different issues with making the environment secure.

“Parents might have a child who doesn’t sleep or doesn’t eat. We also want to have connections with more specifically-skilled people who can help parents in situations that are stressful.”

She said that the charity has a few ideas for upcoming events, including a Christmas party free from the typical sensory overload. In the long-term, the charity wants to establish an outdoor space for children with additional needs where they can play safely and comfortably.

Where is the Inclusive Orkney launch?

But Mrs Spence said the most important event might be the upcoming launch. That’s where they’ll learn what parents really need.

The event is from 2-3pm Saturday, November 27, at Kirkwall Grammar School. There will be inflatables and games for children, and Glaitness volunteers to help supervise.

We are really excited for our launch this Saturday and can't wait to see you all there 2-3 at KGS. Please be reassured… Posted by Inclusive Orkney on Tuesday, 23 November 2021

With representatives from Inclusive Orkney, the council and local parents all in one place, Mrs Spence hopes to showcase not only what is currently available to parents but shine a light on the needs that aren’t being met.

“What we want to try and create is a collective place so that any parent who wants to see what services are available can come to us, and we can point them in the right direction.

“We want to know where these families are struggling and create support groups to make it easier in everyday life.”

“It’s just about having all the right people in the right room, and being led by the public.”

More from the Schools & Family team

Orkney councillors back £360,000 study support programme for senior pupils

Multi-million-pound Fraserburgh Academy upgrade work complete

‘The students will suffer’: UHI lecturers call for government to step into curriculum row