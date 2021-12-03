Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire parents verbally abused teachers over Christmas show ban

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
December 3, 2021, 4:56 pm Updated: December 3, 2021, 5:10 pm
Live Christmas shows were cancelled earlier this year

Teachers in Aberdeenshire have been subjected to “unacceptable levels” of verbal abuse over the cancellation of live Christmas shows.

Last month, we revealed that parents and family members would not be able to attend any nativities or performances at north and north east schools.

Although there is no ban on pupils doing a show, they cannot have a live audience.

Parents were disappointed by the news at the time.

But now, it has emerged that some parents in Aberdeenshire verbally abused teaching staff in public over the decision.

The local director of education and children’s services said the Aberdeenshire Christmas shows ban was “emotive” for some parents, resulting in them lashing out at staff members.

But what happened when, and why?

‘We will not tolerate verbal aggression’

Head of education Laurence Findlay was speaking at a meeting of the education and children’s services committee this week.

He said the vast majority of parents have been “very understanding” about the move.

However, he added: “Some individuals have unfortunately opted to vent their anger very publicly.

“There have been occasions when individual head teachers have suffered what I would deem to be an unacceptable level of verbal abuse for following guidance designed to keep pupils safe and to protect people.”

Laurence Findlay, Head of Education for Aberdeenshire Council<br />Picture by KATH FLANNERY

“Whilst we understand the trauma the pandemic has caused and the disruption it has caused, we have a duty of care towards our staff, towards each other and most importantly to the young people in our care.

“As such any verbal aggression will not be tolerated and where required we will take appropriate measures when faced with behaviour of this kind.”

Mr Findlay said that staff have been working “at great pace within ever evolving guidance” to provide “the best possible and safest experiences for our young people”.

He added: “It is really unfortunate that a minority of individuals feel the need to conduct themselves in this way.”

What is happening – and why?

We told how all our councils cancelled in-person Christmas shows.

Some north-east schools will film their Christmas activities, with parents’ consent.

Some schools are planning to do this, so that parents at least have something to watch at home.

Aberdeenshire Council said it made the decision based on current public health advice.

Current Scottish Government guidance states that staff and visitors must agree visits to school in advance and risk assess them.

