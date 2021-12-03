Aberdeenshire parents verbally abused teachers over Christmas show ban

Teachers in Aberdeenshire have been subjected to “unacceptable levels” of verbal abuse over the cancellation of live Christmas shows.

Last month, we revealed that parents and family members would not be able to attend any nativities or performances at north and north east schools.

Although there is no ban on pupils doing a show, they cannot have a live audience.

Parents were disappointed by the news at the time.

But now, it has emerged that some parents in Aberdeenshire verbally abused teaching staff in public over the decision.

The local director of education and children’s services said the Aberdeenshire Christmas shows ban was “emotive” for some parents, resulting in them lashing out at staff members.

But what happened when, and why?

‘We will not tolerate verbal aggression’

Head of education Laurence Findlay was speaking at a meeting of the education and children’s services committee this week.

He said the vast majority of parents have been “very understanding” about the move.

However, he added: “Some individuals have unfortunately opted to vent their anger very publicly.

“There have been occasions when individual head teachers have suffered what I would deem to be an unacceptable level of verbal abuse for following guidance designed to keep pupils safe and to protect people.”

“Whilst we understand the trauma the pandemic has caused and the disruption it has caused, we have a duty of care towards our staff, towards each other and most importantly to the young people in our care.

“As such any verbal aggression will not be tolerated and where required we will take appropriate measures when faced with behaviour of this kind.”

Mr Findlay said that staff have been working “at great pace within ever evolving guidance” to provide “the best possible and safest experiences for our young people”.

He added: “It is really unfortunate that a minority of individuals feel the need to conduct themselves in this way.”

What is happening – and why?

We told how all our councils cancelled in-person Christmas shows.

Some north-east schools will film their Christmas activities, with parents’ consent.

Some schools are planning to do this, so that parents at least have something to watch at home.

Aberdeenshire Council said it made the decision based on current public health advice.

Current Scottish Government guidance states that staff and visitors must agree visits to school in advance and risk assess them.

