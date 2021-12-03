NHS Highland implements ‘enhanced isolation advice’ after finding household Omicron cluster

Anyone identified as a close contact to an Omicron case will have to isolate for 10 days “irrespective of their vaccination status and PCR test result”.

That’s the most recent advice from NHS Highland.

It came after a spokesperson confirmed that healthcare workers identified a small number of Omicron cases as part of a Highland “household cluster”.

We reported the first instance of Omicron in a Highland pupil at Rosebank Primary School.

Although NHS Highland is advising caution while researchers gather more data on the Omicron variant, the Scottish Government has not changed the official guidance for Covid-19 mitigation in schools.

‘Enhanced isolation advice’

The NHS spokesperson revealed that the health board is aware of a household cluster of Omicron in Highland.

In response, an NHS spokesperson said that the health board will be stepping up its contact tracing methods and asking a bit more of anyone identified as a close contact.

“[W]e need to be cautious and do everything we can to prevent spread. As such, enhanced isolation advice is in place.

“Contacts will be asked to isolate for ten days irrespective of their vaccination status and PCR test result.

“Their households will also be asked to take additional action in order to try to reduce transmission within our communities.”

The NHS did not draw an explicit connection between the household cluster and the confirmed Omicron case at Rosebank Primary.

‘No changes’ to school guidance

Changes to the self-isolation rules this year mean that entire class “bubbles” don’t automatically have to isolate.

It was understood on Friday that the entire Rosebank class and their households were isolating.

But a Scottish Government spokesman said: “There is no change to existing school COVID-19 mitigations/guidance.”

Despite the fact that classroom contacts aren’t always required to isolate, self-isolations continue to make up the majority of Covid-19 related absences.

NHS Highland urges consistency to confront Omicron

Early evidence might seem to suggest that Omicron is more infectious than Delta, but it’s still too early to know for sure.

The NHS reiterated the advised guidance for preventing the spread of Covid-19:

Wear a face covering on public transport and in all indoor settings for food and retail

Open windows, especially if you have guests

Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly

The NHS also recommends working from home, isolating any time you develop symptoms and taking regular tests.