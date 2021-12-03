Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Highland implements ‘enhanced isolation advice’ after finding household Omicron cluster

By Garrett Stell
December 3, 2021, 5:21 pm Updated: December 3, 2021, 5:29 pm
NHS Highland is stepping up its advice on isolation and contact tracing in response to a small Omicron cluster.

Anyone identified as a close contact to an Omicron case will have to isolate for 10 days “irrespective of their vaccination status and PCR test result”.

That’s the most recent advice from NHS Highland.

It came after a spokesperson confirmed that healthcare workers identified a small number of Omicron cases as part of a Highland “household cluster”.

We reported the first instance of Omicron in a Highland pupil at Rosebank Primary School.

Although NHS Highland is advising caution while researchers gather more data on the Omicron variant, the Scottish Government has not changed the official guidance for Covid-19 mitigation in schools.

‘Enhanced isolation advice’

The NHS spokesperson revealed that the health board is aware of a household cluster of Omicron in Highland.

In response, an NHS spokesperson said that the health board will be stepping up its contact tracing methods and asking a bit more of anyone identified as a close contact.

“[W]e need to be cautious and do everything we can to prevent spread. As such, enhanced isolation advice is in place.

“Contacts will be asked to isolate for ten days irrespective of their vaccination status and PCR test result.

Health officials are appealing to all residents to turn out and get tested, regardless of their vaccination status.

“Their households will also be asked to take additional action in order to try to reduce transmission within our communities.”

The NHS did not draw an explicit connection between the household cluster and the confirmed Omicron case at Rosebank Primary.

‘No changes’ to school guidance

Changes to the self-isolation rules this year mean that entire class “bubbles” don’t automatically have to isolate.

It was understood on Friday that the entire Rosebank class and their households were isolating.

But a Scottish Government spokesman said: “There is no change to existing school COVID-19 mitigations/guidance.”

Despite the fact that classroom contacts aren’t always required to isolate, self-isolations continue to make up the majority of Covid-19 related absences.

NHS Highland urges consistency to confront Omicron

Early evidence might seem to suggest that Omicron is more infectious than Delta, but it’s still too early to know for sure.

The NHS reiterated the advised guidance for preventing the spread of Covid-19:

  • Wear a face covering on public transport and in all indoor settings for food and retail
  • Open windows, especially if you have guests
  • Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly

The NHS also recommends working from home, isolating any time you develop symptoms and taking regular tests.

