Home Education Schools

Moray Council win award for healthy school lunches – which support local economy

By Lottie Hood
January 25, 2022, 1:23 pm
Winning the Food For Life Served Here award, Moray Council catering team is recognised for serving healthy school meals.
Moray Council’s catering team has been praised for their efforts to provide fresh and healthy meals in schools.

Soil Association Scotland run a scheme, funded by the Scottish Government, that checks meals are healthy, good for the environment and support the local economy.

Judges have now awarded Moray Council the bronze Food for Life Served Here accolade.

The team is responsible for 45 primary school kitchens, with 75% of the 17,500 weekly meals freshly prepared – ensuring they are low in processed ingredients and use ethical ingredients.

Local businesses play a crucial part in feeding Moray’s hungry youngsters, including Graham’s Dairy in Nairn, Swansons Fruit and Veg in Elgin and Fraser Brothers Butchers in Forres.

Catering manger Elaine McRae said it was a priority to use responsibly sourced ingredients and that the authority spends around £58,000 a year with local suppliers – helping to support the local economy.

Ms McRae said: “I’m delighted that the dedication of the catering service has been recognised through this award. We’ll continue to ensure our primary pupils receive high-quality, tasty and nutritious food – and keep their favourite dishes on the menu.”

So much more than a healthy school meal

There are currently 1.7 million Food for Life Served Here meals served in the UK. No longer just present in schools, these meals are being served in hospitals, care homes, universities and colleges.

Sarah Duley, head of food at Soil Association Scotland, congratulated Moray Council on their “fantastic work”.

She explained that the effects of the award can go beyond getting sustainable and healthy food in school kitchens, adding: “Public procurement is an important tool that can be used to transform food production and supply, strengthen local economies and tackle climate change.”

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon praised Moray Council’s efforts for ensuring local producers are supported while they put healthy food in front of schoolchildren.

Moray Council’s catering team is the 18th local authority to achieve the award.

Ms Gougeon said they had made a “significant milestone” and encouraged other local authorities across Scotland to follow their example.

Do you know we publish each local authority’s school dinner menus each week?

Make it your one-stop-shop when planning your week ahead.

Your school lunch menu this week: w/b January 24

