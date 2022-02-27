10 quick and easy World Book Day costume hacks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forgotten about the World Book Day costume? Here are 10 simple outfits you can make at home to avoid the last-minute supermarket sweep.

World Book Day is on Thursday, March 3.

If you’re anything like me, you’ll remember the World Book Day costume at about 10pm on Wednesday, March 2.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Stick Man – Julia Donaldson

Grab some old card, thick paper or even old wallpaper. This can be cut into ‘stick’ sections for your kid’s torso, arms and legs. Finish with a stick hat. Simple, but very effective!

Sophie, the BFG – Road Dahl

A sweet and comfy outfit for school. Dress your child in a nightie and pop some fairy lights in a jar to make ‘wishes’.

The Cat in the Hat – Dr Seuss

A World Book Day costume classic! This quirky outfit just requires a stripy hat made from strong card, and some eyeliner whiskers. The big red bow is a fun touch and could be made from a red scarf, some old fabric or some red tissue paper.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Jeff Kinney

A good one for older kids. Simply dress in black and white, and cut out the face from white card or foam. Even the least arty of us can manage this mask with a black marker.

Matilda – Roald Dahl

This one’s all about the accessories. Pick out a preppy outfit – a pinafore works well here, or a smart school skirt and blouse. Add a hair band, a book and a ‘newt’ in a jar. Probably best not using an actual newt.

Mr Men and Little Miss – Roger Hargreaves

Thank you Roger Hargreaves for endless World Book Day costume ideas! Characters like Mr Bump, Mr Messy, Little Miss Sunshine and Little Miss Chatterbox are easy to make with card and some paint. A fun one for siblings too.

Charlie Bucket – Roald Dahl

Throw on a cardi and flat cap, and make your own golden ticket for Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. Job done.

Peter Rabbit or Lily Bobtail – Beatrix Potter

A sweet costume for younger kids. A blue top and light shorts, plus bunny ears and a carrot for Peter Rabbit. Or for Lily Bobtail, a pink or red dress.

George’s Marvellous Medicine – Roald Dahl

Empty your recycling bin and have some fun with the labels. Add a name tag and you have yourself one marvellously simple costume.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar – Eric Carle

Every toddler’s favourite! Perfect for a simple but fun nursery costume. All you need is circles of card – or paper plates. Kids love to help make this one.

Got a costume idea?

We’d love to see your photos. Email schoolsandfamily@ajl.co.uk

