Teacher allegedly refused to help pupils, called them fat and acted inappropriately towards colleagues By Lottie Hood February 21, 2022, 2:06 pm Updated: February 21, 2022, 5:38 pm A teacher from Westhill Academy is to face a conduct hearing tomorrow after being accused of acting inappropriately towards pupils and staff. Picture by Chris Sumner. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Almost half of Aberdeen teachers on the brink of quitting after being targeted by pupils Survey: 2021 left teachers ‘exhausted, anxious and demoralised’ Argyll teacher who said he ‘would happily kill’ colleague struck off Former pupil says Gordonstoun must help survivors of past abuse after revealing sexual assault by teacher