GALLERY: Your World Book Day photos from across the north and north east

By Nicola Sinclair
March 3, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 3, 2022, 8:28 pm
Your World Book Day celebrations ranged from the Titanic to the Very Hungry Caterpillar, with pyjama parties, masked readers and creative writing at schools across the north east.

Parents and schools got creative to capture the joy of books this World Book Day.

In Aberdeenshire, pupils of Uryside Primary School got off to a bouncing start, with a great selection of fun costumes.

Class P5A at Uryside Primary School. L-R James Lindsay, Yichen Liu, Conner Skene and Danny Gifford. Picture by Kami Thomson
Uryside Primary School class P5B L-R Nola Thornton, Marcy Qurran and Aaliyah Boyle – 3 Gangsta Granny’s<br />Picture by Kami Thomson

Who is the Monymusk masked reader?

In nearby Monymusk, the wider community got involved, with a fun ‘masked reader’ challenge. Could the pupils guess who was reading out a passage of their favourite book?

Pupils from Monymusk Primary School take part in the Masked Reader challenge. Picture by Kami Thomson
World Book Day at Monymusk Primary School. Picture by Kami Thomson
Pupils having a blast at World Book Day events in Monymusk Primary School. Picture by Kami Thomson.

The pupils of St Cyrus in Montrose made some fantastic character masks.

Pupils of St Cyrus. Aberdeenshire.

In Marykirk, pupils were even treated to a pyjama party, complete with bedtime stories, milk and cookies.

Schools across Highland joined in, as did the 40 libraries run by High Life Highland. They put together World Book Day-themed Bookbug sessions, book tokens that can be swapped for special books, competitions, fancy dress, book sales and displays.

 

Kilchoan Primary School in Ardnamurchan
The staff at Inshes Primary School get into the spirit too.
Book fair at Auldearn Primary School.

Of course, the fun begins at home. Parents sent us some fantastic photos of their little ones all dressed up for World Book Day this morning.

Scroll through the gallery below and see if you can spot any familiar faces. While you’re at it, see if you can find yourself in any of our old photos from World Book Day.

Your World Book Day photos

Jude Saint, seven, from Inverness, went as Zog and Sir Gadabout.
Alfie, 18 months, from Dyce.
Madison McNeil, aged 8, from Hatton, Aberdeenshire
Junior (3) and Olivia (2) from Aberdeenshire

 

Mason McNeil, aged 6, from Hatton as Prince Charming

 

Bella Boddam goes all out with this Matilda creation.
Daxi, 7, from Macduff as Antonio from Encanto
Charlotte, 5 from Buckie dressed as the Very Hungry Caterpillar.
Saffi, 10, from Macduff dressed as Agatha Oddly.
Riley, 11, and Evelyn, 8, from Elgin dressed as Hercules and Hades.
Harris, 4, from Cruden Bay as the Titanic
Orla, 4, from Macduff dressed as the Queen of Hearts.
Dylan, 6, from Inverurie.
Sophie O’Hara-Jones, 5, and Ella O’Hara-Jones 1, from Inverurie.
Amelia, 4, from Grantown on Spey dressed as Daisy.
Karley Dunnett age 6 from Wick. Dressed as Alice from Wonderland for World Book Day.
Kai Ritchie, 6, and Arianna Clark, 3, from Newmachar, Aberdeenshire in their World Book Day costumes.
Penny Smith 4 from Ellon as Jasmine from Aladdin.
David, Bazenova, 9, from Aberdeen as Harry Potter.
Daniel Bazenova, 3, from Aberdeen as Paw Patrol pup Marshall.
Harvey Bud Bradley dressed as a skeleton brought his ‘body book’ into nursery
Harriet Walker, aged 8, dressed as a Wonka Bar, from Ellon
Vanessa Walker, 5, from Ellon dressed as the Big Bad Wolf on World Book Day
Kacey Leigh, 6, as Cruella, Kalaya, 5, as Pongo and Darcie, 6 months, as a baby Dalmation for World Book Day.
Logan, 7, dressed as a Stormtrooper for World Book Day.
Harvey, 2, from Elgin dressed as Zog on World Book Day.
Michael, 4, from Fraserburgh dressed as Sully from Monsters Inc on World Book Day.
Carter, 8, from Aberchirder dressed as the Golden Ticket.
Harrison, 4, from Grantown on Spey dressed as Fantastic Mr Fox.
Ella, 9, dressed as Matilda.
Abbie Jane, 11, dressed as The Girl on the Dancing Horse.

Don’t miss tomorrow’s paper for more World Book Day photos!

