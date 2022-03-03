GALLERY: Your World Book Day photos from across the north and north east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Your World Book Day celebrations ranged from the Titanic to the Very Hungry Caterpillar, with pyjama parties, masked readers and creative writing at schools across the north east.

Parents and schools got creative to capture the joy of books this World Book Day.

In Aberdeenshire, pupils of Uryside Primary School got off to a bouncing start, with a great selection of fun costumes.

Who is the Monymusk masked reader?

In nearby Monymusk, the wider community got involved, with a fun ‘masked reader’ challenge. Could the pupils guess who was reading out a passage of their favourite book?

The pupils of St Cyrus in Montrose made some fantastic character masks.

In Marykirk, pupils were even treated to a pyjama party, complete with bedtime stories, milk and cookies.

Schools across Highland joined in, as did the 40 libraries run by High Life Highland. They put together World Book Day-themed Bookbug sessions, book tokens that can be swapped for special books, competitions, fancy dress, book sales and displays.

Of course, the fun begins at home. Parents sent us some fantastic photos of their little ones all dressed up for World Book Day this morning.

Scroll through the gallery below and see if you can spot any familiar faces. While you’re at it, see if you can find yourself in any of our old photos from World Book Day.

Your World Book Day photos

